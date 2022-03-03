A New Gutbucket Low

Over the weekend, State Sen. Wendy Rogers went on quite a tear at America First Political Action Conference, a gathering of white nationalists. Rogers told the crowd that she thought more of her political opponents should be hanged from a gallows, among other batshit crazy comments that Arizona Mirror editor Jim Small recounts in a story you’ll find on Page 5. It’s loathsome stuff, but while there’s some talk of censuring Rogers among Republicans in the Arizona Senate, I don’t expect they’ll do a damn thing, especially after Rogers vowed on Twitter to “personally destroy the career of any Republican who partakes in the gaslighting of me simply because of the color of my skin or opinion about war I don’t want to send our kids to die in.” The problem isn’t the cover of your skin, Wendy—it’s the wretched content of your character.



But Senate Republicans will likely just let Rogers be Rogers. As Gov. Doug Ducey said, Rogers is better than the Democrat she defeated, an Afghan war veteran who retired at the rank of colonel.



It’s honestly so damn gross.



Elsewhere in the book this week: Sonoran Explorin’ columnist Emily Dieckman visits Tucson’s selfie museum; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith introduces us to barber Meghan German, who has quite a story to tell; The Skinny wonders why the Republicans running for U.S. Senate can’t seem to spell Tucson correctly; longtime arts writer Margaret Regan takes in a show of photos exploring our region’s darkness, both past and present, at PCC’s Bernal Gallery; Chow contributor Matt Russell looks at the impact a visit from Guy Fieri can have on a local restaurant; UA School of Journalism intern Cameron Jobson previews this year’s College of Science lecture series; managing editor Jeff Gardner gives a listen to a new album from Annie Jump Cannon; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero tells you where you can hear live music this week; staff reporter Alexandra Pere checks out the make- over at Marana dispensary Botanica in Tucson Weedly; and there’s plenty more to guide you through your week, so enjoy this edition and come back for the next one.