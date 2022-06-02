A Mighty Resilience

This week, Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith profiles Sidney Finkel, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor who now lives in Oro Valley. Finkel’s childhood was one of horror, seeing his family torn apart by Nazis and surviving a concentration camp. Finkel has written books about his experience and now talks with schoolchildren about the experience. As Smith puts it, Finkel is “a living miracle, and a potent reminder of the peculiar resilience of human nature.” It’s a powerful read.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Columnist Tom Danehy reflects on how high school students have embraced dead recording artists; Dillon Rosenblatt of the Arizona Mirror looks at another front in the GOP’s ongoing war on teachers at the Arizona Legislature; UA School of Journalism student Carter Berg profiles Yasmynn Lopez, who is encouraging girls to get involved in the local skateboard scene; Laughing Stock columnist Linda Ray tells you where to find open mics these days; City Week editor Emily Dieckman tells you where to have a good time this week; music contributor Vincent Arrieta catches up with Spoon frontman Britt Daniel ahead of the Austin-based band’s upcoming appearance at the Rialto Theatre; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero rounds up all the live music coming your way; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott smokes out the details of a local feud between two dispensaries; and there’s the other usual good stuff scattered throughout our pages.

Finally, in the Another-Goodbye-To-Another-Good Friend Department: I’m sorry to say that this marks the last issue for Ryan Dyson, the designer who has been doing, among many other duties, the covers for Tucson Weekly for the last several years. Ryan has a sharp eye for design and a sly sense of humor, which shines in his work. I’ve worked with a lot of designers over the years and Ryan stands out as one of the very best. Anyone can toss an image on a cover and send it out into the world, but it’s rare to find someone who really uses the illustration to help tell the story. Ryan falls into the latter camp and I’ll miss our brainstorming sessions. Best of luck with everything in the future, Ryan!

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

