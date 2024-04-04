A guide to choosing your new favorite strain

Even though there's no exact science when it comes to selecting a cannabis strain to smoke — in fact sometimes all we can do is hazard a guess — here is a tentative guide to help you navigate your next sesh.

For energy and inspiration

You need a classic sativa.

Typically, sativa strains initiate a cerebral kind of buzz; one kickstarts a long day. Not usually recommended for those with chronic anxiety, sativa-heavy strains can help tackle chronic fatigue along with enhancing motivation and creativity.

Check these out:

Jack Herer

Durban Poison

Dutch Treat Haze

Candyland

Golden Goat

For pain management

Look for strains that are dominant in caryophyllene and limonene — two terpenes known for their uplifting and pain-relieving properties. It may also be beneficial to find a strain that is high in CBD, which can help target inflammation and chronic pain. While strains high in CBD may not deliver the same kind of high as other THC-rich strains, they can help get through the day with less pain.

Check these out:

Blue Dream

Koolato

Pennywise

Cannatonic

Juanita La Lagrimosa

Harlequin

For a mellow, but functional feeling

Usually, that’s a hybrid. Sativa strains tend to be more cerebral, while indica strains deliver more of a body high. Hybrid strains are known for their versatility, and deliver a blend of both. Almost everything tends to be a hybrid, thanks to years of cross breeding among cultivators.

Check these out:

Blue Dream

Cereal Milk

Zoap

Sour Apple

Gelato

Girl Scout Cookies

Runtz

For a relaxed, sleepy vibe

You may want an indica or indica-dominant hybrid strain, which are known for their relaxing, and sleep-inducing effects. It’s best reserved for the end of the day, when you need to silence anxious thoughts and get some rest.

Look for strains that are dominant in the terpene myrcene, which is known for its sedating and soothing effects; along with its ability to trigger an appetite. Myrcene tends to be prominent in indica strains.

Check these out:



GMO Cookies

Wedding Cake

Northern Lights

Blackberry Kush

Dos-i-Dos

MK Ultra