A-flight Again: Birds and Arrows Previewing New Album With a Throwback Sound at Special Hotel Congress Show

“Sometimes the production of the ’70s records is what we’re going for, less than maybe the instrumentation or songwriting,” Pete said. “But there wasn’t a pressure to have a Southwestern feel. It just naturally occurred. If you sense a Southwestern vibe, it was likely just by osmosis. It wasn’t something that was planned.”



The desert certainly has a presence on the album, from a saguaro on the album cover, to the song “Truth or Consequences” named after the New Mexican town, to guest performances from Tucson rock band XIXA.



“The ’70s sound, we really leaned into for production ideas. Certain things like builds and places where we wanted drums to be big,” Andrea said. “We’d seek through some of our old favorites for inspiration.”



An article about Birds and Arrows would be incomplete without mentioning the couple’s visual element. Both Andrea and Pete also work in the visual arts, and their music videos can be feasts for the eyes. The video for “Dark Watchers” is a sci-fi odyssey through the Sonoran Desert, opening with a title card: “Tucsonia, Pima District, 2064.”



With the album complete, Andrea and Pete shopped their music around for a record label. While the release was delayed due to the pandemic, an additional delay comes with printing it on vinyl, set to complete in August.



“It was definitely a weird time to shop it around, because everyone was backed up with projects they meant to release two years ago. So that was a process, but we managed to have it going to be released by Hookworm Records in Tempe,” Andrea said. “We’re really excited about it, because they’ve only done compilations before. So we’re the first band to do a full album on the label. And it helps working with a label from the area, because they’ve seen us live and understand the whole feeling of our sound. That probably gave us a boost.”



The album preview show on Friday, Feb. 25, at Hotel Congress will feature Tucson musicians Gabriel Sullivan, Ben Nisbet, Brian Lopez and Martha DeLeon performing with Pete and Andrea. In addition, other bands signed to Hookworm Records will also play at the show.



After years of uncertainty around live music, Birds and Arrows are taking this opportunity to perform with many of the Tucson musicians who helped make Electric Bones sound as large as it does. As Andrea puts it, this show is planned to be “a real event.”

