A Comedy Movement: 28-hour improv show takes over TIM

Tucson Improv Movement (TIM) is bringing back its 28-hour improv comedy show for the second year.

“We’re really excited to be bringing the event back this year,” said Justin Lukasewicz, executive producer and owner. “We have a really good lineup of all the different teams that perform at our theater, and a couple of different outside groups.”

TIM is an improv comedy theater that doubles as a comedy school.

“Our focus is putting on high-quality shows for the community and also training people and helping them learn different comedy arts,” Lukasewicz said.

According to Lukasewicz, he started the show after hearing about it held elsewhere.

“It’s kind of just a testament for us to have the capacity to put on shows for 28 hours,” Lukasewicz said.

“And it’s just a really cool way to highlight all of the different teams and all the different performers at our theater, and to do something that kind of pushes us to the edge.”

click to enlarge (Tucson Improv Movement/Submitted) The 2024 TIMprovathon kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, and ends at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

The 2024 TIMprovathon runs from 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4. The lineup for the improv marathon will include The Soapbox — the theater’s flagship show — a queer comedy show and a true crime show that’s similar to a podcast. A late-night team will perform from 3 to 7 a.m. and an early-morning team from 7 to 9 a.m.

“I’m really excited, I think we’ve done a really good job of curating different portions of the event,” Lukasewicz said. “The group that did the overnight show last year said that it was some of the best improv that they ever did. You kind of get tired and you get to this place where it’s just the craziest, wildest and most fun things are happening. And they said it was also some of the best improv that they did at 6 and 5 in the morning.”

Lukasewicz said last year the late-night shows were popular with those who work in the medical field and hospitality industry.

“They said, ‘We never get to see shows or get to do fun things because things end by midnight or 2 a.m.,’” Lukasewicz said.

“So, we had people that were excited about that overnight slot which is really fun … who knows what’s going to be happening (during those), it’ll be a wacky time.”

A three-show family block is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Ticket packages are on sale now. An all-access pass is $25. Prices vary for individual shows. There will be free shows during the 28-hour show.

click to enlarge (Tucson Improv Movement/Submitted) Tucson Improv Movement is an improv comedy theater that doubles as a comedy school that offers classes on improv, stand-up and sketch comedy.

“A lot of those late-night, overnight and sunrise portions are free for anybody who wants to come out and see it,” Lukasewicz said. “If anybody is brave enough to come out and see a show at like four in the morning, they should be able to get it for free.”

The proceeds from the TIMprovathon will help pay off the theater’s COVID-19 Economic Disaster Loan.

“It’s a really fun way for us to raise the money to go toward the loan,” Lukasewicz said.

Lukasewicz added that throughout the 28-hour show, the theater will try to raise 1 million laughs — complete with a laugh-o-meter that will be updated after each show.

Going forward, Lukasewicz hopes to continue hosting improvathons and possibly even expand it to a weekend-long 48-hour improv marathon.

Lukasewicz said this event is important because it simply makes people laugh.

“We love having people come to see our shows and being able to share that experience of live theater and live comedy with the folks of Tucson,” Lukasewicz said. “This show really typifies that. The goal of this whole event is let’s have fun, let’s be goofy, let’s laugh and let’s laugh with Tucson.”