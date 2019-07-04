A Celebration of 710 

As cannabis culture continues to expand in Arizona and beyond, marijuana enthusiasts continue to find new ways to get their med on.

The industry continues to move toward cannabis extract—the so-called concentrate or hash oil that comes from a process of removing THC, CBD and other elements of the plant for use in vape pens, edibles and other delivery methods. The Weekly's new cannabis correspondent, Cedar Gardner, explains the process as part of this week's feature package.

We also bring you a collection of reviews of some of the latest products on dispensary shelves, from old standbys like brownies to high-tech vape pens that talk with your smart phone. Whether you're someone who wants a fancy chocolate treat, a simple cannabis pill, a low-dose mint or just lotion to ease your aches and pains, there's something for you at Southern Arizona's dispensaries.