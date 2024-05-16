A brief guide to terpenes

As cannabis research continues, so has the focus on terpenes, the organic compounds found in the resinous glands of cannabis buds.

Terpenes contribute to the flavor, aroma and physical effects of a particular strain. They’re important factors in selecting a strain of cannabis that best fits one’s needs.

Cannabis is rising in popularity, particularly after its legalization. The public is starving for knowledge about it — more than which cannabis strain has the highest amount of THC.

Cannabis brands have ramped up their terpene-tailored approach, making it easier to identify which terpenes are prevalent in a strain. Lab testing, which is required by Arizona, will also tell shoppers what terpenes are dominant in a particular strain.

While there are more than 200 known terpenes in cannabis, here is a handy guide to them.

Limonene

Known for its uplifting and anxiety soothing properties, limonene tackles a low or stress-out mood. This terpene is known for its zesty, citrus aroma, and is also found in fruit rinds, peppermint and rosemary. More research is needed to expand on the medical benefits of limonene, but a study published in the National Library of Medicine found that limonene has substantial anti-inflammatory properties.

Strains that tend to be high in limonene: Dos-i-Dos, Strawnana, MAC, Purple Hindu Kush

Caryophyllene

Caryophyllene, sometimes called beta-caryophyllene, is not like other terpenes, thanks to its ability to bind to cannabinoid receptors in our endocannabinoid receptors. That regulates pain, anxiety, cravings, bone growth and immune function. Caryophyllene reduces pain and inflammation and supports the immune system. Caryophyllene is a great terpene for when treating chronic pain.



Peppery, spicy and pungent, caryophyllene is easy to recognize. Beyond cannabis, this terpene is found in black pepper, cloves, cinnamon and basil.

Strains that tend to be high in caryophyllene: Sour Diesel, Candyland, Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato, GG No. 4

Myrcene

Easy to come by, myrcene is one of the most commonly occurring terpenes in cannabis. Leafly found that myrcene is the dominant terpene in 20% of popular cannabis strains. Known for its potentially sedating and pain-relieving effects, myrcene is perfect for a heavy body high. Myrcene tends to have an earthy and hoppy aroma, and can also be found in mangos and lemongrass.

Strains that tend to be high in myrcene: Blue Dream, Granddaddy Purple, 9lb Hammer, OG Kush, Harlequin, Tangerine Kush, Grape Ape

Pinene

Like its name suggests, this terpene is known for its pine-like scent.

Recent studies have suggested that pinene may possess anti-inflammatory properties and relief from anxiety. It potentially could be a bronchodilator. Pinene may also be beneficial in managing pain.

Pinene occurs in pine needles, dill, basil and parsley. While it’s rare to find a cannabis strain where pinene is the dominant terpene, pinene is still common in a variety of cannabis strains; making it an underdog.

Strains that tend to be high in pinene: Big Smooth, Snoop’s Dream, Pineapple OG, Tropicana Banana