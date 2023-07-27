A bite-sized THC edible directory



It’s like being a kid in a candy store. Gummies. Baked goods. Candies. Savory snacks. Nowadays, dispensaries are packed with shelves of cannabis edibles that, to say the least, can be a bit overwhelming.

Most edibles are infused with a form of cannabis distillate, which can either be strain specific, or a blend of cannabis strains.

As the cannabis market expands, so does the research and rapport that flourishes among cannabis companies and consumers. Some edibles can be infused with Rick Simpson Oil (RSO), a heavy-duty cannabis oil that can help with pain and insomnia. Some are ratioed with other cannabinoids such as CBD and CBN. Regardless, there’s some form of cannabis involved. But where do you start?

The high from edibles is notably different from the high one gets from smoking cannabis. Typically, a high from an edible is a bit more prolonged and potent — in part due to the ways in which the body metabolizes THC. But edibles can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours to hit. The high from an edible can truly come out of nowhere.

Because edibles sold in dispensaries have to meet state standards in terms of dosages, the amount of THC in each edible is consistent with package labels.

In Arizona, edibles sold recreationally cannot exceed 100 mg per package, and no higher than 10 mg per individual piece, or scoremark. Edibles dosed higher than 10 mg can only be purchased by medical cardholders.

Let’s dive into the different types of edibles, and what their differences bring to the table.

Chewables: Gummies, chocolates and baked goods

These tend to be the most attainable kinds of THC edibles found in dispensaries. Cannabinoids, such as THC, are fat soluble and can be easily mixed into butter and oil. This means the infusion process isn’t too much of a scientific hurdle, and is one that has been perfected for decades.

As mentioned above, chewable edibles have a longer activation time when compared to smoking cannabis, but as soon as THC is processed through the stomach and liver, it converts into 11-Hydroxy-THC, a much more potent byproduct of THC. This can result in a stronger and longer lasting high, one of the major selling points when it comes to chewables, as this can be an optimal choice for someone struggling with chronic pain or insomnia.

Drinkables

Yes! Drinking your weed is a thing. Thanks to emulsion technology, THC-infused beverages such as sodas, lemonades and juices are plentiful in dispensaries. Because cannabinoids do not mix well with water, manufacturers struggled with creating consistently dosed products. Trial runs resulted in THC oil separating from water, meaning that each sip contained random doses of THC. While mixing oil and water may seem like a fool’s errand to some, persistent science proved otherwise. The key was nanoemulsification, a process that breaks cannabis particles into microscopic pieces, which eventually are mixed with an emulsion agent that helps oil dissolve into water.

And while an infused drink is still metabolized through the stomach and liver, nanoemulsification results in faster absorption. Because of this, the effects of THC may be felt soon after consumption. A general rule of thumb with fast-acting edibles is that while they can be felt quickly, the effects wear off just the same.

Nanotechnology has begun to make its way into gummies, as this process can quicken traditional edibles activation time.

Sublinguals

While sublinguals and chewables are both ingested in the body, sublinguals are absorbed by the tongue instead of the stomach and liver. This results in a quicker high, albeit one that may not last as long.

Hard candies

Hard candies provide a unique edible experience due to their sublingual methods of absorption. Hard candies enter the bloodstream through the cheeks and tongue, sidestepping the digestive process that occurs in the liver and stomach.

Tinctures

Tinctures are made through a process of soaking the cannabis plant in liquid, usually glycerin or alcohol, until plant matter, such as cannabinoids and terpenes, are properly strained out. This process ensures that tinctures are a full spectrum cannabis product, meaning that all of those cannabinoids and terpenes are working together in perfect harmony.

Because tinctures are usually taken with a dropper under the tongue, cannabis reaches the bloodstream at quicker rates.

Edibles other than tinctures can be consumed this way as well- some suggest leaving a gummy under the tongue to aid in absorption.