710 Oil Reviews

Strain: Strawberry 2.1

Lineage: Hybrid (Sativa Dominant)

THC: 40.6%

CBD: 0%

Drip Oils Strawberry 2.1 Caviar nugs are tasty treats for those who enjoy more bang out of their cannabis. A sativa-dominant hybrid strain bringing the best of strawberry guava and OG Kush Breath 2.1 strains together. These little nuggets are packed with flavor and offer a potent punch. The strawberry flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a great choice for those who prefer a more refreshing taste.

Please note these caviar nugs are quite strong, so it’s important to consume them responsibly. The effects can be intense, so it’s best to start with a small amount and see how it affects you. The packaging is also convenient and easy to use, ensuring the nugs stay fresh for a long time.

Overall, if you’re looking for a flavorful and powerful cannabis experience, Drip Oils Strawberry 2.1 Caviar nugs are a great choice. Just remember to use them responsibly and enjoy the sweet and fruity taste in moderation.

Drip Batter Live Resin

Strain: Hybrid

Lineage: Hybrid (Sativa Dominant)

THC: 74.5%

CBD: 0.1%

Drip’s Mandarin Cookies Batter Live Resin is a delicious cannabis extract that offers a unique and delightful flavor experience.

Upon inhaling, a burst of sweet citrusy mandarin flavors tickle the taste buds, accompanied by subtle notes of cookies. The combination of these two flavors creates a pleasant and harmonious taste profile. The citrusy zest brings a refreshing and tangy sensation, while the cookie undertones add a hint of sweetness.

The overall taste is balanced and enjoyable, making it a treat for those who appreciate fruity and dessert-like flavors.

When it comes to texture, the batter live resin boasts a smooth and creamy consistency. The batter-like texture is easy to work with and has a slightly sticky quality, which helps it adhere well to dabbing tools or vape pens.

Its malleable nature makes it effortless to handle, providing a hassle-free dabbing experience. The smooth texture also contributes to an even vaporization process, allowing for a consistent and satisfying inhale.

For its effects, it offers a pleasant and balanced effect that can appeal to both recreational and medicinal users. Upon consumption, users may experience a gentle uplift in mood and an increase in focus, making it suitable for daytime use. The effects are not overpowering, promoting a relaxed state without inducing excessive drowsiness. Additionally, this live resin may provide relief from mild pain and stress. It is important to note the potency and duration of the effects may vary depending on individual tolerance and dosage.

Drip’s Mandarin Cookies Batter Live Resin is a delightful cannabis extract with a tantalizing flavor profile, smooth texture and a well-rounded effect. Its sweet and citrusy taste, coupled with the creamy consistency, makes it a joy to consume. The subtle mood-enhancing and relaxing properties further add to its appeal. However, it's crucial to consume responsibly and consider individual preferences and tolerance when using any cannabis product.

Drip Live Rosin Batter Solventless

Strain: 8-inch Bagel

Lineage: Hybrid (Indica Dominant)

THC: 74.5%

CBD: 0.1%

Drip’s 8-inch Bagel Live Rosin Batter Solventless is a cannabis extract that offers a unique and flavorful experience. When it comes to taste, this concentrate stands out with its rich and earthy notes.

With each inhale, the palate is greeted by a combination of deep and herbal flavors. The earthy taste adds a distinct twist, making it a delight for those seeking a more savory and complex flavor profile. The overall taste is robust and satisfying, leaving a lasting impression on the taste buds.

In terms of texture, the solventless concentrates are much less sticky than their live resin siblings. Rather than using a pick, I found using a small scoop was much easier for dosing. Once fired up, the perks of the solventless are immediately apparent as it burns quite nicely in a rig as well as a vaporizer.

Drip’s 8-inch Bagel Live Rosin Batter Solventless offers a well-rounded effect that can cater to recreational and medicinal users.

Upon consumption, users may experience a sense of relaxation and tranquility, making it suitable for unwinding after a long day. The effects are not overpowering, allowing for a mellow and enjoyable experience without excessive sedation. Additionally, this solventless concentrate may provide relief from mild discomfort and stress. It is important to note the potency and duration of the effects may vary depending on individual tolerance and dosage.

Drip’s 8-inch Bagel Live Rosin Batter Solventless is a delightful cannabis extract with a rich and savory flavor profile, smooth texture and a well-balanced effect. Its earthy and herbal notes, combined with the creamy consistency, make it a treat for the taste buds. The relaxing properties add to its appeal, providing a pleasant and calming experience.

Drip RSO Full-Spectrum Cannabis Oil

THC: 76.9%

CBD: 0%

Drip’s RSO Full-Spectrum Cannabis Oil is a natural extract that offers a unique taste experience. When it comes to taste, this oil has a distinct earthy and herbal flavor profile. The natural essence of the cannabis plant shines through, providing a robust and authentic taste. I noticed hints of woodiness and a subtle touch of sweetness.

The overall taste is bold and might take a little getting used to for those new to cannabis oils. However, for those who appreciate the natural flavors of the plant, this full spectrum oil delivers a satisfying and genuine taste.

It has a very thick and sticky texture. The oil is dense and viscous, making it easy to measure and work with when administering doses. The sticky texture allows for precise dosing, ensuring accurate intake. Though the consistency might feel slightly heavy, the oil is easy to swallow and does not leave an unpleasant residue in the mouth.

Drip’s RSO Full-Spectrum Cannabis Oil offers a comprehensive and potent effect. When consumed, users may experience a sense of relaxation and calmness. This full spectrum oil contains a wide range of cannabinoids and terpenes, providing a holistic and synergistic effect.

The oil’s potency may make it suitable for those seeking relief from discomfort or anxiety. It’s important to start with a low dose and gradually increase to find the right balance. The effects can last for an extended period, allowing for sustained relief.

Drip’s RSO Full-Spectrum Cannabis Oil is a natural extract that offers a robust taste, thick texture and potent effects. The earthy and herbal flavors give it an authentic character, while the sticky consistency aids in accurate dosing. This oil is primarily intended for oral consumption and delivers a comprehensive effect, providing relaxation and potential relief from discomfort.

iLAVA

iLava Atomic Cartridge 1000MG

Strain: Blue Dream

Lineage: Hybrid (Sativa Dominant)

THC: 68.9%

CBD: .13%

Atomic Cartridges are a great way to vaporize in-house strains discreetly. ILava has incorporated its Atomic Cartridges with HTFSE Sauce for more flavor and closer medicinal effects to the flower of the same strain.

Cannabis distillate is infused for higher potency and a more stable concentrate cartridge. Atomic Cartridges are cannabis derived, solventless and lipid free. No cutting or thinning agents are used to stabilize Atomic cartridges either.

The strain itself, Blue Dream, is a slightly sativa-dominant hybrid (60% sativa/40% indica) strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular Blueberry X haze strains. This infamous bud boasts a moderately high THC level that ranges from 17% to 24% on average and a myriad of both indica and sativa effects.

The Blue Dream high can best be described as having an immediate onset of an uplifting cerebral head high that leaves you completely motivated and focused with waves of creative energy that hit quickly and hard.

This is accompanied by a mellow, relaxing body high that leaves you warmed, numb and completely pain free. Due to these potent combination effects, Blue Dream is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression and sleep disorders, including insomnia.

Blue Dream has a delicious aroma of sweet blueberry pie and a taste of sugary sweet blueberries that stays on your tongue long after smoking. This bud has large, dense — yet fluffy — popcorn-shaped neon green nugs with amber and blue hairs and rich blue undertones. These nugs are dusted with a fine layer of sandy milky white trichomes and sweet sticky resin.

I really enjoyed this product and felt it brought the best of both worlds with a nice relaxing body high with the euphoria you come to expect from premium sativa, without the anxiety. It’s a great product for anyone looking for a more discreet and effective way to deliver their dose.

High Scorez Sauce-Infused Preroll 1.2G

Strain: Emergency

Lineage: Indica

THC: 33.77%

CBD: <.01%

High Scorez Sauce-Infused Prerolls are packed with the best indoor-grown flower and High Terpene Full-Spectrum Extract Sauce for an extra punch.

Each pre-roll has 1 gram of flower and 0.2 grams of sauce powered by iLAVA infusion.

The strain, Emergency, is a cross between Seed Junky’s Orange Push Pop and Sherbinski’s Sunset Sherbet. Orange Push Pop is a sweet and uplifting strain that tastes like a creamy orange dreamsicle bar. It leaves you happy and is not overly sedative, so it’s a great strain for new smokers. Sunset Sherbet is on the other end of the spectrum, with a high THC content and a high that is more sedative and will be strong and last longer. It has a fruity sherbet taste, with a bit of berries and bubblegum, as well. Together, Emergency was born.

The preroll is easy to use and convenient, making it a great option for those who want a quick and enjoyable cannabis experience. I found myself really enjoying this product, as with the .2 grams of sauce in there it burned really well, and the flavor profile was one of my favorite that I reviewed. I would easily recommend this to anyone from the first timer (maybe just a single rip) to the seasoned with a more developed tolerance looking for a pre-roll experience that elevates them above the standard.

ILAVA Magma Sugar Wax

Strain: G-Code

Lineage: Hybrid (Indica Dominant)

THC: 70.23%

CBD: .56%

Magma is derived from iLAVA’s favorite house-grown flower and is refined into a wide variety of strains and consistencies.

They send their top-shelf raw material through a sophisticated extraction process with long solvent purge times to offer a variety of quality extract options available in budder, sugar wax and crumble.

The G Code strain reviewed is a fairly strong indica-dominant hybrid. It's a cross between the strong indica G13 and the sativa Grizzly Purple. G Code Strain is a potent stress reliever. It provides uplifting mood enhancement while remaining very relaxing.

This strain is ideally smoked from the comfort of a leather armchair while wearing a smoking jacket and sitting next to a crackling fire in your mansion on the hill.

The sugar wax has a smooth and crumbly texture, making it easy to handle and use. When it comes to the flavor, G Code brings a sweet and fruity taste with a hint of floral notes. Overall, it was a really nice experience I would definitely save for later in the day after getting things done. Anyone looking for a consistent, easy-to-handle extract that can wash away the day’s stress, look no further than here.

Re-Leaf Brand Concentrates

Solventless Live Rosin

Solventless live rosin is a type of cannabis concentrate made without the use of any chemical solvents during the extraction process.

It is produced by carefully selecting high-quality cannabis flower or hash and subjecting it to heat and pressure to extract the resinous trichomes. The term “live” refers to using freshly harvested, uncured cannabis material, which helps preserve the natural flavors and aromas of the plant.

The rosin extraction method retains a wide range of cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial compounds, resulting in a flavorful and potent concentrate. Solventless live rosin is highly regarded for its purity and quality, offering cannabis enthusiasts a clean and natural way to enjoy the full spectrum of the plant's therapeutic properties. I sampled two different strains of this live rosin from the Re-Leaf Brand Concentrates line and enjoyed them both.

Strain: Dessert RTZ

Lineage: Indica

THC: 76.604%

CBD: 0%

Dessert RTZ live rosin is a cannabis concentrate that delivers an indulgent experience. This live rosin offers a combination of dessert-like flavors that will tantalize your taste buds.

With each inhale, you’ll be greeted by sweet and creamy notes, reminiscent of desserts. The flavor profile often includes hints of vanilla, caramel and baked goods, creating a delightful and satisfying taste experience. The extraction process used to create Dessert RTZ live rosin ensures the full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial compounds are preserved, enhancing the taste and therapeutic potential of the concentrate.

In addition to its mouthwatering flavor, Dessert RTZ live rosin also delivers a potent and well-rounded effect. The high-quality live resin used in its production offers a comprehensive cannabinoid profile, resulting in a balanced and enjoyable experience.

Upon consumption, I found my experience to be a combination of relaxation, euphoria and uplifted mood, with soothing and calming effects, making it a great option for unwinding after a long day or indulging in a moment of relaxation. Overall, Dessert RTZ live rosin provides both a delightful flavor journey and a satisfying extract experience.

Strain: Red RTZ

Lineage: Indica

THC: 79.07%

CBD: 0%

This particular strain of live rosin boasts a rich and robust flavor profile. When you take a hit, you’ll be treated to a combination of earthy and spicy notes with a hint of sweetness.

The taste is well-balanced and satisfying, making it a great choice for those who appreciate a full-bodied flavor.

Beyond its delicious taste, Red RTZ solventless live rosin also delivers a potent and well-rounded effect. When consumed, users may experience a sense of relaxation and euphoria. The effects are often described as uplifting and calming, allowing for a pleasant and mellow experience. Red RTZ is known for its ability to promote a positive mood and a general sense of well-being. This live rosin offers a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience with a relaxing and uplifting effect.

I.O. Extracts

I.O. Extracts Sauce Pod powered by Potent Planet

Strain: Liquid Imagination (Blue Zkittles and Jet Fuel OG)

Lineage: Hybrid (Indica Dominant)

THC: 81.38%

CBD: .11%

The I.O. Extracts Sauce Pod powered by Potent Planet is an extract product that provides a convenient and potent experience. This sauce pod contains a concentrated form of cannabis extract known as sauce, which is rich in cannabinoids and terpenes. The pod is an all-in-one rechargeable disposable device, making it easy to enjoy on the go.

The potent formula of the Sauce Pod delivers a strong and long-lasting effect, providing a feeling of relaxation and euphoria. With its user-friendly design and powerful effects, the I.O. Extracts Sauce Pod powered by Potent Planet offers a convenient and enjoyable way to experience the benefits of cannabis.

The Liquid Imagination strain is a cross between Blue Zkittles and Jet Fuel OG. It presents a citrusy burst, reminiscent of tangy oranges and a zesty lemon flavor profile. The herbaceous undertones provide a refreshing and earthy essence, while a subtle hint of sweetness adds a touch of balance to the overall flavor experience. I sampled the disposable pods, and it delivered a high potency dose that was very enjoyable. While Indica dominant, it doesn’t exactly knock you into the couch like some other strains could. I found I was still able to go about the house (not to say that the effects weren’t cerebral).

A heavy dose of body relaxation along with a mild but definitely present head high made for a really nice evening experience that lasted. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a premium extract experience in an easy-to-use stress-free product.

RED 22

Red 22 Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce

Strain: Wedding Crashers

Lineage: Hybrid (Indica Dominant)

THC: 72.10%

CBD: 0%

22Red has brought together something truly special in their latest addition to the concentrates market with their Wedding Crasher strain, a marriage of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch.

The first thing you’ll notice upon opening is the powerful diesel aroma coming from the container. The diamonds and sauce are super easy to scoop for dosing and making sure you get just the right amount. Upon ignition, you are greeted with a surprising flavor profile of sweet, berry, fruity and floral notes, making for a truly tasty smoking experience in direct contrast to the diesel aroma smell. The only thing better than the taste is the effects.

This is definitely not your standard indica. At a 60-40 split the experience is best noted as euphoric. Happy, energetic and talkative while still relaxed is a perfect recipe for a pre-party before a night on the town. Definitely worth a try for anyone savvy in the extract arts or the curious newcomer looking for a strain to give them a helping hand into the wonderful world of concentrates.

Wyld CBD

Wyld CBD Gummies

Flavor: Peach

CBD: 20 MG

CBC: 10 MG

THC FREE

Broad-spectrum hemp extract

Wyld CBD’s Real Fruit Infused Gummies CBD + CBC in peach flavor are a delightful and effective way to incorporate CBD and CBC into your daily routine.

These gummies offer a delicious burst of juicy peach flavor that is refreshing and satisfying. The real fruit infusion ensures an authentic taste that is not overly artificial or overwhelming. Each bite delivers a sweet and tangy sensation that lingers on the palate, making it a delightful treat for peach lovers.

Beyond their delectable taste, these gummies are infused with both CBD and CBC, two beneficial cannabinoids known for their potential therapeutic properties. The combination of CBD and CBC creates a synergistic effect that may provide enhanced relief and promote overall well-being.

Users may experience a sense of relaxation and calmness, making them great for reducing stress or unwinding after a long day. The gummies are also conveniently dosed, allowing for easy and precise consumption. With Wyld CBD’s Real Fruit-Infused Gummies CBD + CBC in peach flavor, you can enjoy the delicious taste of peaches while reaping the potential benefits of CBD and CBC in a convenient and enjoyable manner.

Wyld CBD Real Fruit-Infused Sparkling Water

Flavor: Grapefruit

CBD: 20 MG

CBG: 10 MG

THC Free

Broad-Spectrum Hemp Extracts

Wyld CBD’s Real Fruit-Infused Sparkling Water CBD + CBG in grapefruit flavor is a refreshing and invigorating beverage that offers a delightful twist on traditional sparkling water.

With the perfect blend of bubbles and real fruit infusion, this sparkling water provides a burst of tangy and vibrant grapefruit flavor. The natural fruit infusion creates a refreshing taste that is satisfying and rejuvenating. Each sip offers a revitalizing experience that is sure to quench your thirst and leave you feeling refreshed.

What sets Wyld CBD’s Real Fruit-Infused Sparkling Water apart is the addition of CBD and CBG, two beneficial cannabinoids known for their potential therapeutic properties.

The infusion of CBD and CBG in this sparkling water allows you to enjoy a calming and potentially uplifting experience. These cannabinoids may contribute to a sense of relaxation, promoting a state of balance and well-being. The convenient and portable nature of this sparkling water makes it a great choice for those looking to incorporate CBD and CBG into their daily routine in a refreshing and enjoyable way. Whether you’re seeking a moment of relaxation or a refreshing thirst-quencher, Wyld CBD’s Real Fruit-Infused Sparkling Water CBD + CBG is a flavorful and beneficial choice.