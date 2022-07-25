PC Health Department extends COVID-19 Test to Treat program

The Pima County Health Department announced the extension of the free COVID-19 Test to Treat program at the county’s East Clinic on Friday, July 22.

The program, which provides testing and access to treatment for COVID-19, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will now run through Wednesday, August 24, based on public response.

“We still see a need in our community, and we’re happy to continue to make this free resource available,” Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said in a press release.

Individuals who have tested positive from an at-home test, testing site or at the clinic will be evaluated by a health care provider to determine their eligibility for antiviral medication for COVID-19 or can call the clinic at 520-724-7895 to determine eligibility.