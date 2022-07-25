The Range

Archives RSS

Monday, July 25, 2022

PC Health Department extends COVID-19 Test to Treat program

Posted By on Mon, Jul 25, 2022 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge PC Health Department extends COVID-19 Test to Treat program

The Pima County Health Department announced the extension of the free COVID-19 Test to Treat program at the county’s East Clinic on Friday, July 22.


The program, which provides testing and access to treatment for COVID-19, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will now run through Wednesday, August 24, based on public response.


“We still see a need in our community, and we’re happy to continue to make this free resource available,” Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said in a press release.


Individuals who have tested positive from an at-home test, testing site or at the clinic will be evaluated by a health care provider to determine their eligibility for antiviral medication for COVID-19 or can call the clinic at 520-724-7895 to determine eligibility.


Those who qualify will immediately receive a prescription at no cost and health insurance is not required.


The medications that will be available with a prescription are Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Lagevrio. Both medications, when taken within five days of symptoms, are effective against COVID-19. As of July 20, Pima County had started 773 people on the oral medication, Paxlovid.


The two oral medications are also available at pharmacies within the county and can be prescribed by health care providers.


Those eligible for treatment are over 12 years old, weigh at least 88 pounds, have mild to moderate symptoms and have a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness.


Other Test to Treat sites are available locally at some pharmacies and federally-supported health care centers.

Trending

The East Clinic is located at 6920 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite B. Hours of operation are now from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Test to Treat program will not be available on the weekends. The clinic will open at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25.


For more information about the Pima County Health Department Test to Treat program visit, pima.gov. For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in Pima County, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.

Two-alarm fire breaks out at local high school

Previous Post

Two-alarm fire breaks out at local high school

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »


Tucson Weekly

Best of Tucson Weekly

Tucson Weekly

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2022 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation