Breast cancer survivors can win free photo session

This August, Jana Suchy and Nadia Larsen are partnering to host a weekend retreat for breast cancer survivors filled with fabulous photos, friendship and lots of fun.



The Tucson Plastic Surgery Pink Ribbon Boudoir Project event has been an easy project for both Suchy and Larsen, because their visions match up very similarly.

Larsen’s non-profit, the Nadia Strong Foundation, supports and uplifts women surviving breast cancer through free photography sessions. Larsen, now six years cancer-free after enduring 28 radiation sessions for stage four cancer, is an advocate for holistic health and uses her knowledge through her journey to educate others. She is looking forward to talking to the other survivors at the event about their journey’s with breast cancer.

“I am actually very excited to meet all the women and connect with them and share experiences with them because that’s really the big emotional healing that takes place.” Larsen said.

After a double mastectomy, reconstruction, radiation, chemotherapy, and years of hormonal therapy, Larsen understand the important both physical and emotional healing. She will be documenting the entire boudoir photography session through her camera.

Larsen remembered getting a call from Suchy in mid November’s perfect Tucson weather, inquiring about a non-profit breast cancer organization to help her support the project. Suchy was on her third call of the day. As soon as she heard Suchy's vision, she was in for the long haul. “I remember telling her, let’s do it. It sounds great.” Strong said.

Both women’s missions for the project were to show women that they remain beautiful despite their breast cancer.

Seven nominated breast cancer survivors will get to enjoy an extravagant photoshoot from Suchy at a desert home in Tucson.They will be able to choose from different wardrobes, hair and nail stylists will be on hand, and and Suchy’s 70 pairs of Stiletto heels in all different sizes will be available. Suchy had surgery on her feet so she can not wear the high heels, but loves for the women to enjoy them.

“I know about self image and confidence and we’re raised in a supermodel America, and even the most beautiful among us are very self conscious about what we perceive as our flaws. And it just really, it can transform self image and self image with equal confidence.“ Suchy said.

Suchy will create an 8 by 10 photo book with a total of 25 photos for each of the women. Suchy likes to go through every photo with each woman on the platform, Lightroom, to make sure the absolute best photos are in the book.

Jennifer Tirado, a former client of Suchy’s boudoir photography who has been cancer free for 16 years, said that the photoshoot helped her gain a lot of confidence back and Jana made her feel comfortable throughout the process.

“It’s empowering for women just to feel different about themselves, We always get our picture taken, and sometimes we like it, sometimes we don’t.” Tirado said. “It makes you see yourself in a different light.”

Tirado suggests the nominees let loose and have an amazing time because they are going to love the result.

If you have breast cancer or know someone with breast cancer, be sure to nominate them for this event before June 29 online at Suchy’s website at pinkribbonboudoir.com, where she can be messaged via email.