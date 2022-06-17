The Range

Friday, June 17, 2022

Former Dept of Corrections officer sentenced to 30 months for smuggling

Posted By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge 51560274_m.png

Former Arizona Department of Corrections Officer Juan Carlos Rubio, 26, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Attorney’s District of Arizona Office press release.


In early 2020, Rubio, a Tucson resident, colluded with smugglers to bring three firearms and 500 AK-type rifle magazines into Mexico from the United States, according to federal prosecutors.


Rubio was charged for lying to a licensed gun dealer that the gun he purchased would be for himself. Instead, he bought the gun for another individual. Rubio also conspired with a third party to obtain another weapon from a licensed dealer. The third party lied to the dealer, saying the weapon was for themself before giving the gun to Rubio.


Rubio had already pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States, smuggling goods from the United States, false statements in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, and aiding and abetting false statements in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, according to the press release.


The investigation of Rubio's actions was done as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. The Department of Justice says this program is evidence-based and is shown to reduce violent crime in local communities.

