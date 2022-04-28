States win delay, for now, in White House plan to end Title 42 at border

Thursday, April 28, 2022
WASHINGTON – White House officials said
Tuesday that a potential court order delaying the end of Title 42 would only
worsen the border crisis that state officials claim they are trying to prevent
by seeking the order.
The comments came one day after a federal
judge agreed with three states, including Arizona, to temporarily stop the
administration’s plan to lift the pandemic-era border policy on May 23. Title
42 has been used to turn away more than 1.8 million migrants since it was
invoked in March 2020.
But senior Biden administration officials said
Tuesday that if a federal district judge in Louisiana goes through with the
temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in place, it would hamper
Department of Homeland Security efforts to prepare for increased immigration
when the policy is ultimately lifted. A full hearing on the order is set for May
13.
“When the Title 42 order is lifted, we intend
to significantly expand the use of expedited removal through our Title 8
authorities, and thereby impose long-term law enforcement consequences on those
who seek to cross the border without a lawful basis to do so,” said one
administration official in the background press briefing.
“It really makes no sense to us that the
plaintiffs would demand that the court would order that DHS be stopped in its
use of expedited removal, which again is going to prevent us from adequately
preparing for the aggressive application of immigration law when the public
health order expires,” the official said.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who
led Louisiana and Missouri attorneys general in the lawsuit to keep Title 42,
hailed the order from U.S.
District Judge Robert R. Summerhays.
“We applaud the Court for approving our
request for a Temporary Restraining Order to keep Title 42 in place,” Brnovich
said in a statement Monday.
“The Biden administration cannot continue in flagrant disregard for existing
laws and required administrative procedures.”
The states filed their suit on April
3, shortly after the administration said it would end Title 42, and later asked
for a restraining order on news reports that Customs and Border Protection had
already stopped enforcing the policy.
The suit claims that the administration is
woefully underprepared for what it calls “an imminent, man-made, self-inflicted
calamity” and argues that Title 42 is the only policy keeping the immigration
system and border from falling into “unmitigated chaos and catastrophe.”
Administration officials said during Tuesday’s
briefing that DHS is working with other agencies on a “six pillar” plan to cope
with an influx of migrants: surging resources, increasing CBP personnel,
improving processing efficiency, administering consequences for unlawful trade,
bolstering detention capacity and targeting transnational criminal
organizations. But they also said that if Summerhays imposes a restraining
order, they will abide by it.
The action comes as border numbers reached
their highest level in 22 years, with 221,303 encounters with
migrants at the southern border in March. CBP said 109,549 of those migrants
were turned away under Title 42.
Title 42 is a public health policy
invoked at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Trump administration to
prevent asylum-seekers from bringing the virus. Since it was first invoked, it
has resulted in more than 1.8 million expulsions, 1.35 million of which came
during the Biden administration.
Advocates criticized the policy from the
start, saying it exposed migrants to violence and unhealthy living conditions
as they waited in makeshift camps south of the border.
“Title 42 violates U.S. asylum law and the
Convention Against Torture, and this lawsuit drops all pretense of this being
about public health,” said Greer Millard, a spokesperson for the Florence
Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project. “The Florence Project and our partner
organizations have the experience and expertise to welcome migrants, and we are
ready, willing, and able to support the reopening of humane asylum processing
at the border.”
After mounting pressure from advocates to end
the policy, the Biden administration announced in April that it would end the policy due
to the slowing of the pandemic, the wide availability of vaccines and the
lifting of other pandemic protections.
Critics raised concerns that DHS was not ready
to handle the expected surge in migrants. Even some border state Democrats –
including Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Reps. Tom O’Halleran
and Greg Stanton – have backed bills to
keep Title 42 in place until the administration creates a plan to handle the
influx.
Kelly told Politico on Tuesday that the
temporary restraining order did not satisfy his concerns, as the administration
still does not have a plan to handle the increase.
“I’d like to see a plan from the
administration,” Kelly said. “The courts are separate from what we do here. It
doesn’t change my requirement that I want to see them have a plan that’s
workable.”
But more-progressive Democrats like Rep. Raul
Grijalva, D-Tucson, said the justifications for Title 42 are past and it’s time
to end the program.
“He (Grijalva) still believes that Title 42 is
a weaponized Trump-era public health policy to deny asylum seekers their legal
rights and not real border policy,” said Grijalva spokesperson Jason Johnson in
an email. “The Biden administration still has time to implement a comprehensive
plan and should end Title 42.”
For more stories from Cronkite News, visit cronkitenews.azpbs.org.