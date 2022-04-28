Cochise sheriff: Border crime at ‘all-time high,’ immigration reform needed

Thursday, April 28, 2022
WASHINGTON – The Cochise County sheriff told a
House committee Wednesday that border-related crimes are at an “all-time high,”
and would only get worse without comprehensive immigration reform.
Sheriff Mark Dannels, testifying to a House
Judiciary subcommittee hearing on human trafficking, said that illegal border
entries rose from 400 migrants a month to 8,000 migrants a month over a two-year
period, based on images captured by a camera system run by his department.
“Our border is in really bad shape right now …
and that’s saying it lightly,” Dannels testified. “We
have to be actively engaged in securing our border, addressing immigration
reform and start addressing collectively these issues down here. It’s only
going to get worse.”
But most of the witnesses at the hearing, many
of them survivors of trafficking themselves, made little mention of the current
border situation in their testimony. Instead, they cited a long list of actions
they said need to be taken, focusing on protecting victims and prosecuting both
the traffickers who coerced them and the people who used them – for trafficked
sex and trafficked labor.
Martina Vandenberg, founder of the Human
Trafficking Legal Center, said illegal immigration is not the issue.
“Over the years, all of my forced labor
survivor clients had one thing in common: They all entered the United States on
perfectly legal visas,” Vandenberg’s written testimony said.
“They arrived with contracts and the promise
of a good job,” she said. “Instead, they found themselves trafficked into
forced labor, stripped of their identity documents, held in debt bondage,
threatened with deportation, and, in some cases, physically and sexually
abused.”
Much of the hearing played
out along the same lines, with witnesses and lawmakers generally addressing two
different topics.
Democrats and trafficking experts used the
hearing to push for passage of bills like the Stop Human Trafficking in School Zones Act and
reauthorization of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Republicans focused
on the historic number of apprehensions at the border in recent months and what
they called the Biden administration’s failure to address the problem.
“The failed policies of this administration
encourage and facilitate Mexican drug cartels, transnational criminal
organizations and other malevolent actors to engage in human trafficking and
smuggling across our southwestern border,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Gilbert.
The hearing came as the administration is
trying to lift Title 42, a
pandemic-era health policy that lets border patrol agents turn back asylum
seekers because of the potential health risk they could present. That policy
has been used to turn back 1.8 million asylum seekers since March 2020.
But the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said this month that there is no longer a health justification to
invoke the policy, and Homeland Security proposed ending Title 42 on May 23.
But three states, including Arizona, filed suit, claiming the administration
did not have a plan to handle the expected surge in migrants, and a federal
judge in Louisiana agreed this week to temporarily block the
move.
Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, said Wednesday that
lifting Title 42 would not just overwhelm already strained border
resources, but could increase the likelihood of vulnerable people being
trafficked.
“The massive influx of illegal border
crossings we’re experiencing now will only make it easier for human trafficking
networks to flourish by exploiting our relaxed border security,” Chabot said.
Stacey Sutherland, with the Arizona
Anti-Trafficking Network, said it is not far-fetched to assume that more border
traffic might mean more human trafficking. But she said that anyone stopped at
the border will be screened for trafficking. And she said it is important to
remember the difference between human trafficking and human smuggling.
Human trafficking is “an underground crime”
that requires coercion, said Sutherland, director of the network’s Training and
Resources United to Stop Trafficking program. Smuggling does not involve
coercion, although she acknowledged that individuals smuggled into the country
can become trafficking victims.
Sutherland could not comment on Dannels’
numbers, except to say that it “doesn’t mean there’s an uptick in crime. It
just means we’re able to see the crime more clearly, see the victimizations
more clearly.”
But while DHS and Immigration and Customs
Enforcement provide screenings at the border to identify human trafficking
victims, Dannels said more needs to be done.
“We got to come together to do a better job
because citizens and those being trafficked are all victims” that local, state
and federal officials took an oath to protect, Dannels said. “And right now
we’re not collectively doing that.
“This is not about politics, this is about
people,” he said.
For more stories from Cronkite News, visit cronkitenews.azpbs.org.