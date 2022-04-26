Group plans appeal in effort to keep Biggs, Gosar, Finchem off ballot

Tuesday, April 26, 2022
WASHINGTON
– A voters’ advocacy group said it will appeal a Maricopa County judge’s
decision to dismiss its lawsuit that sought to ban three GOP lawmakers from the
ballot for their support of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Superior Court Judge
Christopher Coury said his Friday ruling “neither
validates nor disproves” the claim that U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar
and Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem engaged in insurrection – only that the voters
did not have standing to challenge their qualification for the ballot on those
grounds.
Biggs, R-Gilbert, on Friday
welcomed the dismissal of what he called a “frivolous” lawsuit aimed at
“political harassment.” And in a statement Sunday, Gosar, R-Bullhead City,
called the claims “abusive” and praised Coury as a “good judge who understands
the law and the rules.”
But Free Speech for People,
the voting rights organization that backed the lawsuit, called the ruling
“contrary to the law” and said it will appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.
“Arizona is not exempted from
the mandate of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” the
group said in a statement. “A candidate who has taken an oath of office and
then engaged in insurrection has no place on a future Arizona ballot.”
Arizona’s primary election is
not until Aug. 2, but counties must mail out the first ballots on June 18,
leaving only about six weeks for the courts to determine if the three lawmakers
should be on or off the ballot. An official with the Maricopa County Recorder’s
Office said Monday that the office is waiting on direction from the county
attorney’s office following last week’s ruling.
The Arizona case is one of
three backed by Free Speech for People, which pressed similar claims against
Republican Reps. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Greene
of Georgia.
All three cases cite the 14th Amendment, which
prohibits people who have taken an oath to defend the Constitution from holding
office if they then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the
government.
A federal judge in North
Carolina agreed to dismiss the case against Cawthorn, while
another judge said the case against Greene should
proceed. Greene testified Friday in an administrative hearing on her case in
state court.
The Arizona case cited a state statute on
elections that says “any elector may challenge a candidate for any reason
relating to qualifications for office,” citing age, residency and other
criteria prescribed by law.
The Arizona voters claimed
that the Gosar, Biggs and Finchem were
disqualified by their support for the Jan. 6 protests that led to the storming
of the Capitol as Congress was about to certify the election of President Joe
Biden over Donald Trump. That amounted to insurrection, they said.
But Coury said that a
19th-century law to enforce the disqualification clause of the 14th Amendment
reserved that right to Congress, not private citizens. And he said the state
law limits citizens to challenging qualifications “prescribed” in state law –
age, residency and the like – but does not allow them to challenge “proscribed,”
or prohibited, actions.
The judge rejected the
voters’ request to let the case proceed to an “advisory evidentiary hearing” to
determine whether the three lawmakers were guilty of insurrection, noting the
tight time frame for a decision and the “complex constitutional, legal and
factual issues” that would need to be decided.
Coury added in a footnote
that his ruling does not mean that the lawmakers cannot be held accountable for
their actions with respect to Jan. 6, simply that “there may be a different
time and type of case in which the Candidates’ involvement in the events of
that day appropriately can … be adjudicated in court.”
“And, irrespective of this
decision, there ultimately will be a different trial for each Candidate: one
decided by Arizona voters who will have the final voice about whether each
Candidate should, or should not, serve in elective office,” he wrote.
Finchem, R-Tucson, did not
respond to a request for comment Monday. But his attorney, Jack Wilenchik,
called Coury’s decision a “common sense ruling,” as candidates can only be
barred from office if they have been convicted of insurrection or rebellion.
“Otherwise we’d see a spate
of lawsuits accusing every candidate of committing crimes, especially in
today’s political climate,” Wilenchik said.
That was echoed by Gosar’s
attorney, Alexander Kolodin, who said the lawmakers now will focus on making
“sure that the Arizona Supreme Court affirms that you can’t be kicked off the
ballot because you said some things your political opponents don’t like.”
Kory Langhofer, Biggs’
lawyer, in an email called the opinion “the most thoughtful and well-researched
opinion dealing with insurrection allegations in this election cycle. I expect
it to be quoted and cited by other courts around the country that are with
pending insurrection cases.”
