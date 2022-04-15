Migrants wait at the border while U.S. battles over lifting COVID-19 ban on processing asylum applications

Friday, April 15, 2022
NOGALES,
Sonora, Mexico – Rosario, 24, married as a teen, had two children and raised
them while her husband worked. It took him eight years to earn enough money to
furnish their home in the southern Mexican state of Michoacán. But it was a
nice home. They fulfilled their dream.
Then warring cartels forced them to flee.
“We left everything overnight, we couldn’t
bring anything with us,” said Rosario, who only uses her first name for fear of
being identified. “I cried a lot and wondered, ‘Why did this happen to us?’”
Now the family has been waiting almost a year
in Nogales, Sonora, on the Arizona border, to apply for asylum, a process shut
down almost completely in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While they wait, they can’t find work and
their children can’t go to school. They suffer discrimination from local
residents when looking for housing or a way to get by.
“I had a home in Michoacán, a good life,”
Rosario said. “My husband and I got married and we built a beautiful life
together, but we had to leave. We dropped everything in order to just feel
secure again.”
Such are the stories of thousands of
immigrants waiting along the U.S.-Mexico border for the lifting of Title 42, a
policy enacted by the Trump administration that closed the border to migrants
and asylum seekers as a public health and safety measure during the pandemic.
Since then, more than 1.7 million migrants seeking asylum have been turned
away.
On April 1, President Joe Biden ordered Title
42 lifted on May 23. But he has been blocked from all sides, including members
of his own party, who say Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border
Protection are not prepared for the onslaught of people expected when the U.S.
allows asylum applications again after two years.
Rosario’s family came to the Kino Border
Initiative for breakfast on Wednesday, and stayed a bit afterwards to collect
the Easter toys that were being handed out to the children. Families sat in the
dining hall of the facility and shelter that sits directly across from a border
crossing and ate, while children ran around and played with the volunteers.
On the second floor, there’s a closet full of
blankets, pillows and sheets, and another filled with clothes neatly folded and
organized by age and size. Next to that are the dorms — multiple bunk beds
placed together, looking out on the common area.
Outside the shelter, milling with other asylum
seekers, single mother Luz watched her three kids play with the new stuffed
bunnies they got in their Easter baskets from Kino. She too only wanted to use
her first name.
Luz fled the southern state of Guerrero after
being threatened by a drug gang. She and her children are waiting to seek
asylum in the U.S. because it’s the only place where they’ll be safe from
cartel violence.
“We’re waiting in fear,” Luz said. “We’re just
waiting on President Biden’s decision. We can’t wait for too long here because
we can still be targeted while we’re over here.”
Families like Rosario’s and Luz’s are living
with the consequences of a political fight in Washington that can’t agree on a
solution.
“Title 42 is not stopping migrants from
getting into the U.S.,” Rosario said. “There are still people dying in the
desert. We just want President Biden to listen to us and for people to walk in
our shoes for a day.”
No one knows what’s going to happen next.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed suit against the Biden
administration April 3 for its decision to lift Title 42.
Brnovich, along with the attorneys general of
Louisiana and Missouri, filed the suit in the U.S. Western District Court of
Louisiana, arguing that Biden violated federal procedures by finalizing
legislation without publishing notices in the Federal Register beforehand.
Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of U.S.
senators, including Arizona Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema,
have introduced the Public Health and Border Security Act, which would require
Title 42 to stay in place at least until 60 days after the Surgeon General
notifies Congress that the public health emergency declared for COVID-19 can be
lifted. After that, the Department of Homeland Security would have 30 days to
submit a plan to Congress to address a surge of migrants at the border.
A similar bipartisan bill in the House
includes Arizona Democratic Reps. Tom O’Halleran of Sedona and Greg Stanton of
Phoenix as co-sponsors.
“Many expelled migrants have been waiting in
limbo for months or years in dangerous locations, making them vulnerable to
exploitation,” the two Arizona senators wrote in a letter to Biden. “At the same
time, chaos at the border in a post-Title 42 scenario also negatively affects
migrants’ safety and could further strain an already overwhelmed health care
system at the border.”
There’s no exact number of how many people are
waiting in Nogales. It’s a fluid population, said Gia Del Pino, director of
communications at the Kino Border Initiative. Some leave and try other ports of
entry, but none of them can go back home, she said.
“This is not a sustainable place to live for
people,” Del Pino said. “The government likes to believe, ‘Well, you fled,
you’re here at the border, stay at the border. You don’t need asylum.’ And
that’s not the case.”
The numbers always change at Kino, as well as
the countries and places the migrants are fleeing. Last summer, the shelter
served on average 1,000 meals every day as a surge of asylum-seekers came from
Michoacán and Guerrero, Del Pino said, two states hit particularly hard by
cartel violence and home states for Rosario and Luz. Residents of these Mexican
states are becoming victims of displacement due to criminal groups battling for
control over territory. According to a recent article in the Washington Post, as many
as 20,000 people have fled Michoacán in the last year.
Courtney Smith, a 22-year-old volunteer at
Kino, said she was excited and looking forward to Joe Biden being elected
president, thinking he would fix the problem at the border, but she hasn’t seen
much change.
Originally from Connecticut, she has been a
volunteer at Kino since September and said it opened her eyes to a complicated
situation that leaves people trapped.
“I’ve been really disappointed with the lack
of care and lack of focus on the humanitarian crisis here,” Smith said. “I
thought that things were going to get better, but they’ve either stayed the
same or have gotten worse, and that’s been really hard.”
Victor is another migrant who fled cartel
violence. Also using only a first name, he said his son was threatened and was
the victim of a shooting in his hometown in Guerrero.
While he has managed to find work, he doesn’t
earn enough to provide for his family. He said he’s not safe in Nogales because
the cartel from his hometown is still able to track him down.
“We aren’t here because we want to or because
we like to be here,” Victor said. “We’re here because we have to be in order to
survive.”
For more stories from Cronkite News, visit cronkitenews.azpbs.org.