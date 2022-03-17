Recognizing The Year's Worst In Government Transparency

Each year during Sunishine Week (March 13-19), The Foilies serve
up tongue-in-cheek “awards” for government agencies and assorted institutions that stand in the way of access
to information. The Electronic Frontier
Foundation and MuckRock combine
forces to collect horror stories about
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and
state-level public records requests from
journalists and transparency advocates
across the United States and beyond.
Our goal is to identify the most surreal
document redactions, the most aggravating copy fees, the most outrageous
retaliation attempts, and all the other
ridicule-worthy attacks on the public’s
right to know.
And every year since 2015, as we’re
about to crown these dubious winners,
something new comes to light that
makes us consider stopping the presses.
As we were writing up this year’s
faux awards, news broke that officials
from the National Archives and Records Administration had to lug away boxes
upon boxes of Trump administration
records from Mar-a-Lago, President
Trump’s private resort. At best, it was an
inappropriate move; at worst, a potential
violation of laws governing the retention
of presidential records and the handling
of classified materials. And while Politico
had reported that when Trump was still
in the White House, he liked to tear up
documents, we also just learned from
journalist Maggie Haberman’s new book
that staff claimed to find toilets clogged
up with paper scraps, which were potentially torn-up government records.
Trump has dismissed the allegations, of
course.
This was all too deliciously ironic
considering how much Trump had raged
about his opponent (and 2016 Foilies
winner) Hillary Clinton’s practice of storing State Department communications
on a private server. Is storing potentially
classified correspondence on a personal
email system any worse than hoarding
top secret documents at a golf club?
Is “acid washing” records, as Trump
accused Clinton, any less farcical than
flushing them down the john?
Ultimately, we decided not to give
Trump his seventh Foilie. Technically
he isn’t eligible: his presidential records
won’t be subject to FOIA until he’s been
out of office for five years (releasing
classified records could take years, or
decades, if ever).
Instead, we’re sticking with our original winners, from federal agencies to
small town police departments to a couple of corporations, who are all shame-
worthy in their own rights and, at least
metaphorically, have no problem tossing
government transparency in the crapper.
THE C.R.E.A.M. (CRAP REDACTIONS EVERYWHERE AROUND ME)
AWARD: U.S. MARSHALS
The Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothing to F’
with...unless the F stands for FOIA.
Back in 2015, Wu-Tang Clan produced
Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, but they
only produced one copy and sold it to
the highest bidder: pharma-bro Martin
Shkreli, who was later convicted of securities fraud.
When the U.S. Marshals seized
Shkreli’s copy of the record under asset
forfeiture rules, the Twitterverse debated
whether you could use FOIA to obtain
the super secretive album. Unfortunately,
FOIA does not work that way. However,
BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold
was able to use the law to obtain documents about the album when it was
auctioned off through the asset forfeiture
process. For example, he got photos of
the album, the bill of sale, and the purchase agreement.
But the Marshals redacted the pictures
of the CDs, the song titles and the lyric
book, citing FOIA’s trade secrets exemption. Worst of all, they also refused to
divulge the purchase price—even though
we’re talking about public money. And so
here we are, bringing da motherfoia-ing
ruckus.
(The New York Times would later
reveal that PleasrDAO, a collective that
collects digital NFT art, paid $4 million
for the record.)
Wu-Tang’s original terms for selling the album reportedly contained a
clause that required the buyer to return
all rights in the event that Bill Murray
successfully pulled off a heist of the
record. We can only daydream about how
the Marshals would’ve responded if Dr.
Peter Venkman himself refiled Leopold’s
request.
THE OPERATION SLUG SPEED
AWARD: U.S. FOOD AND DRUG
ADMINISTRATION
The federal government’s lightning
fast (by bureaucratic standards) timeline to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19
vaccine lived up to its Operation Warp
Speed name. But the Food and Drug
Administration gave anything but the
same treatment to a FOIA request seeking data about that authorization
process.
55 years—that’s how long the FDA,
responding to a lawsuit by doctors and
health scientists, said it would take to
process and release the data it used to
authorize the vaccine. And yet, the FDA
needed only months to review the data
the first time and confirm that the vaccine was safe for the public.
The estimate was all the more galling
because the requesters want to use the
documents to help persuade skeptics
that the vaccine is safe and effective, a
time-sensitive goal as we head into the
third year of the pandemic.
Thankfully, the court hearing the FOIA
suit nixed the FDA’s snail’s pace plan
to review just 500 pages of documents
a month. In February, the court ordered
the FDA to review 10,000 pages for the
next few months and ultimately between
50,000-80,000 through the rest of the
year.
THESE 10-DAY DEADLINES GO TO 11
AWARD: ASSORTED
MASSACHUSETTS AGENCIES
Most records requesters know that
despite nearly every transparency law
imposing response deadlines, they often
are violated more than they are met. Yet
Massachusetts officials’ time-warping
violations of the state’s 10-business-day
deadline take this public records’ reality
to absurd new levels.
DigBoston’s Maya Shaffer detailed
how officials are giving themselves at
least one extra business day to respond
to requests while still claiming to meet
the law’s deadline. In a mind-numbing
exchange, an official said that the agency
considers any request sent after 5 p.m.
to have technically been received on the
next business day. And because the law
doesn’t require agencies to respond until
10 business days after they’ve received
the request, this has in effect given the
agency two extra days to respond. So if a
request is sent after 5 p.m. on a Monday,
the agency counts Tuesday as the day it
received the request, meaning the 10-day
clock doesn’t start until Wednesday.
The theory is reminiscent of the This
Is Spinal Tap
scene in which guitarist
Nigel Tufnel shows off the band’s “special” amplifiers that go “one louder” to 11, rather than maxing out at 10 like
every other amp. When asked why Spinal
Tap doesn’t just make the level 10 on its
amps louder, Tufnel stares blankly before
repeating: “These go to eleven.”
Although the absurdity of Tufnel’s
response is comedic gold, Massachusetts
officials’ attempt to make their 10-day
deadline go to 11 is contemptuous, and
also likely violates laws of the state and
those of space and time.
THE RETURN TO SENDER AWARD:
VIRGINIA DEL. PAUL KRIZEK
There are lawmakers who find problems in transparency laws and advocate
for improving the public’s right to know.
Then there’s Virginia lawmaker Paul
Krizek.
Krizek introduced a bill earlier this
year that would require all public records
requests to be sent via certified mail,
saying that he “saw a problem that needed fixing,” according to the Richmond
Times-Dispatch.
The supposed problem? A records
request emailed to Krizek got caught
in his spam filter, and he was nervous
that he missed the response deadline.
That never happened; the requester sent
another email that Krizek saw and he
responded in time.
Anyone else might view that as a
public records (and technology) success story: the ability to email requests
and quickly follow up on them proves
that the law works. Not Krizek. He
decided that his personal spam filter
hiccup should require every requester in
Virginia to venture to a post office and
pay at least $3.75 to make their request.
Transparency advocates quickly
panned the bill, and a legislative committee voted in late January to strike it
from the docket. Hopefully the bill stays
dead and Krizek starts working on legislation that will actually help requesters
in Virginia.
THE SPYING ON REQUESTORS
AWARD: FBI
If government surveillance of ordinary
people is chilling, spying on the public
watchdogs of that very same surveillance
is downright hostile. Between 1989 and at
least 2004, the FBI kept regular tabs on
the National Security Archive, a domestic nonprofit organization that investigates and archives information on, you
guessed it, national security operations.
The Cato Institute obtained records
showing that the FBI used electronic and
physical surveillance, possibly including
wiretaps and “mail covers,” meaning the
U.S. Postal Service recorded the information on the outside of envelopes sent to
or from the Archive.
In a secret 1989 cable, then-FBI
Director William Sessions specifically called out the Archive’s “tenacity”
in using FOIA. Sessions specifically
fretted over former Department of
Justice Attorney Quinlan J. Shea and
former Washington Post reporter Scott
Armstrong’s leading roles at the Archive,
as both were major transparency
advocates.
Of course, these records that Cato
got through its own FOIA request were
themselves heavily redacted. And this
comes after the FBI withheld information
about these records from the Archive
when it requested them back in 2006.
Which makes you wonder: how do we
watchdog the spy who is secretly spying
on the watchdog?
THE FUTILE SECRECY AWARD:
CONCORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
When reporters from the Concord
Monitor in 2019 noticed a vague
$5,100 line item in the Concord Police
Department’s proposed budget for
“covert secret communications,” they did
what any good watchdog would do: They
started asking questions. What was the
technology? Who was the vendor? And
they filed public records requests under
New Hampshire’s Right to Know Law.
In response, CPD provided a license
agreement and a privacy policy, but the
documents were so redacted, the reporters still couldn’t tell what the tech was
and what company was receiving tax
dollars for it. Police claimed releasing the information would put investigations and people’s lives at risk. With the
help of the ACLU of New Hampshire,
the Monitor sued but Concord fought
it for two years all the way to the New
Hampshire Supreme Court.
The police were allowed to brief the
trial court behind closed doors, without
the ACLU lawyers present, and ultimately the state supreme court ruled most of
the information would remain secret.
But when The Monitor reached out
to EFF for comment, EFF took another
look at the redacted documents. In under
three minutes, our researchers were able
to use a simple Google search to match
the redacted privacy policy to Callyo, a
Motorola Solutions product that facilitates confidential phone
communications.
Hundreds of agencies nationwide
have in fact included the company’s
name in their public spending ledgers,
according to the procurement research
tool GovSpend. The City of Seattle even
issued a public privacy impact assessment regarding its police department’s
use of the technology, which noted that
“Without appropriate safeguards, this
raises significant privacy concerns.”
Armed with this new information, the
Monitor called Concord Police Chief
Brad Osgood to confirm what we
learned. He doubled-down: “I’m not
going to tell you whether that’s the
product.”
THE HIGHEST FEE ESTIMATE
AWARD: PASCO COUNTY SHERIFF’S
OFFICE
In September 2020, the Tampa Bay
Times revealed in a multi-part series that
the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was
using a program called “Intelligence-led
Policing” (ILP). This program took into
consideration a bunch of data gathered
from various local government agencies,
including school records, to determine
if a person was likely to commit a crime
in the future—and then deputies would
randomly drop by their house regularly
to harass them.
Out of suspicion that the sheriff’s
office might be leasing the formula for
this program to other departments, EFF
filed a public records request asking for
any contact mentioning the ILP program
in emails specifically sent to and from
other police departments. The sheriff
responded with an unexpectedly high-
cost estimate for producing the records.
Claiming there was no way at all to clarify or narrow the broad request, they projected that it would take 82,738 hours to
review the 4,964,278 responsive emails—
generating a cost of $1.158 million for the
public records requester, the equivalent
of a 3,000-square seaside home with its
own private dock in New Port Richey.
THE RIP VAN WINKLE AWARD: FBI
Last year, Bruce Alpert received
records from a 12-year-old FOIA request
he filed as a reporter for the Times-
Picayune in New Orleans. Back when
he filed the request, the corruption case
of U.S. Rep. William Jefferson, D-New
Orleans, was still hot—despite the
$90,000 in cash found in Jefferson’s cold
freezer.
In 2009, Alpert requested documents
from the FBI on the sensational investigation of Jefferson, which began in 2005.
In the summer of that year, FBI agents
searched Jefferson’s Washington home
and, according to a story published at
the time, discovered foil-wrapped stacks
of cash “between boxes of Boca burgers
and Pillsbury pie crust in his Capitol
Hill townhouse.” Jefferson was indicted
on 16 federal counts, including bribery,
racketeering, conspiracy and money
laundering, leading back to a multimillion-dollar telecommunications deal with
high-ranking officials in Nigeria, Ghana
and Cameroon.
By the time Alpert got the 83 pages he
requested on the FBI’s investigation into
Jefferson, Alpert himself was retired and
Jefferson had been released from prison.
Still, the documents did reveal a new fact
about the day of the freezer raid: another
raid was planned for that same day, but
at Jefferson’s congressional office. This
raid was called off after an FBI official,
unnamed in the documents, warned that
while the raid was technically constitutional, it could have “dire” consequences
if it appeared to threaten the independence of Congress.
In a staff editorial about the extreme
delay, The Advocate (which acquired the
Times-Picayune in 2019) quoted Anna
Diakun, a staff attorney with the Knight
First Amendment Institute at Columbia
University: “The Freedom of Information
Act is broken.” We suppose it’s better late than never, but never late is even
better.
THE FOIA GASLIGHTER OF THE
YEAR AWARD: LOUISIANA ATTOR-
NEY GENERAL JEFF LANDRY
In another case involving the Times-
Picayune, the FOIA gaslighter of the
year award goes to Louisiana Attorney
General Jeff Landry for suing reporter
Andrea Gallo after she requested documents related to the investigation into
(and seeming lack of action on) sexual
harrassment complaints in Landry’s
office.
A few days later, following public
criticism, Landry then tweeted that the
lawsuit was not actually a lawsuit against
Gallo per se, but legal action “simply asking the Court to check our decision” on
rejecting her records request.
Gallo filed the original request for
complaints against Pat Magee, a top aide
to Landry, after hearing rumblings that
Magee had been placed on administrative leave. The first response to Gallo’s
request was that Magee was under investigation and the office couldn’t fulfill the
request until that investigation had concluded.A month later, Gallo called the
office to ask for Magee and was patched
through to his secretary, who said that
Magee had just stepped out for lunch but
would be back shortly.
Knowing that Magee was back in the
office and the investigation likely concluded, Gallo started pushing harder for
the records. Then, late on a Friday when
Gallo was on deadline for another story,
she received an email from the AG’s
office about a lawsuit naming her as the
defendant.
A month later, a Baton Rouge judge
ruled in favor of Gallo, and ordered
Landry to release the records on Magee.
Shortly after Gallo received those documents, another former employee of the
AG’s office filed a complaint against
Magee, resulting in his resignation.
THE REDACTING INFORMATION
THAT’S ALREADY PUBLIC AWARD:
HUMBOLDT-AREA LAW
ENFORCEMENT
Across the country, police departments
are notorious for withholding information from the public. Some agencies take
months to release body camera footage
after a shooting death or might withhold databases of officer misconduct.
California’s state legislature pushed back
against this trend in 2018, with a new law
that specifically puts officer use-of-force
incidents and other acts of dishonesty
under the purview of the California
Public Records Act.
But even after this law was passed, one
northern California sheriff was hesitant
to release information to journalists—so
hesitant that it redacted information that
had already been made public. After a
local paper, the North Coast Journal,
filed a request with the Humboldt
County Sheriff’s Office under the 2018
law, the sheriff took two full years to provide the requested records.
Why the long delay? One possible
reason: The agency went to the trouble
of redacting information from old press
releases—releases that, by definition,
were already public.
For example, the sheriff’s office redacted the name of a suspect who allegedly
shot a sheriff’s deputy and was arrested
for attempting to kill a police officer in
May 2014–including blacking out the
name from a press release the agency had already released that included
the suspect’s name. And it’s not like
the press had accidentally missed the
name the first time: reporter Thadeus
Greenson had published the release in
the North Coast Journal right after it
came out.
That isn’t Greenson’s only example of
law enforcement redacting already public information: in response to another
public records request, the Eureka Police
Department included a series of news
clippings, including one of Greenson’s
own articles, again with names redacted.
THE CLEAR BULLY AWARD:
CLEARVIEW
AI
Clearview AI is the “company that
might end privacy as we know,” claimed
The New York Times’s front page when
it publicly exposed the small company in
January 2020.
Clearview had built a face recognition
app on a database of more than three
billion personal images, and the tech
startup had quietly found customers in
police departments around the country.
Soon after the initial reports, the legality
of Clearview’s app and its collection of
images was taken to court. (EFF has filed
friend-of-the-court briefs in support of
those privacy lawsuits.)
Clearview’s existence was initially
revealed via public records requests
filed by Open the Government and
MuckRock. In September 2021, as it
faced still-ongoing litigation in Illinois,
Clearview made an unusual and worrying move against transparency and
journalism: It served subpoenas on
OTG, its researcher Freddy Martinez and
Chicago-based Lucy Parsons Labs (none
of which are involved in the lawsuit).
The subpoenas requested internal
communications with journalists about
Clearview and its leaders and any information that had been discovered via
records requests about the company.
Government accountability advocates saw it as retaliation against the
researchers and journalists who exposed
Clearview. The subpoena also was a
chilling threat to journalists and others
looking to lawfully use public records
to learn about public partnerships with
private entities. What’s more, in this situation, all that had been uncovered had
already been made public online more
than a year earlier.
Fortunately, following reporting by
Politico, Clearview, citing “further reflection about the scope of the subpoenas”
and a “strong view of freedom of the
press,” decided to withdraw the
subpoenas.
We guess you could say the face recognition company recognized their error
and did an about face.
WHOSE CAR IS IT ANYWAY?
AWARD: WAYMO
Are those new self-driving cars you see
on the road safe? Do you and your fellow
pedestrians and drivers have the right to
know about their previous accidents and
how they handle tight turns and steep
hills on the road?
Waymo, owned by Google parent
Alphabet Inc. and operator of an autonomous taxi fleet in San Francisco, answers,
respectively: none of your business, and
no! A California trial court ruled in late
February that Waymo gets to keep this
information secret.
Waymo sued the California
Department of Motor Vehicles to stop
it from releasing unredacted records
requested by an anonymous person
under the California Public Records Act.
The records include Waymo’s application
to put its self-driving cars on the road
and answers to the DMV’s follow-up
questions. The DMV outsourced the
redactions to Waymo, and claiming that
it needed to protect its trade secrets,
Waymo sent the records back with black
bars over most of its answers, and even
many of the DMV’s questions.
Waymo doesn’t want the public to
know which streets its cars operate on,
how the cars safely park when picking up
and dropping off passengers, and when
the cars require trained human drivers
to intervene. Waymo even redacted
which of its two models—a Jaguar and a
Chrysler—will be deployed on California
streets ... even though someone on those
streets can see that for themselves.
#WNTDWPREA (THE WHAT NOT TO
DO WITH PUBLIC RECORDS EVER
AWARD): ANCHORAGE POLICE
DEPARTMENT
“What Not to Do Wednesday,” a social
media series from the Anchorage Police
Department, had been an attempt to
provide lighthearted lessons for avoiding
arrest. The weekly shaming session regularly featured seemingly real
situations requiring a police response.
Last February, though, the agency
became its own cautionary tale when one
particularly controversial post prompted community criticism and records
requests, which APD declined to fulfill.
As described in a pre-Valentine’s Day
#WNTDW post, officers responded to a
call about a physical altercation between
two “lovebirds.” The post claimed APD
officers told the two to “be nice” and go
on their way, but instead the situation
escalated: “we ended up in one big pile
on the ground,” and one person was ultimately arrested and charged.
Some in the public found the post
dismissive toward what could have been
a domestic violence event—particularly
notable because then-Police Chief Justin
Doll had pointed to domestic violence
as a contributor to the current homicide
rates, which had otherwise been
declining.
Alaska’s News Source soon requested
the name of the referenced arrested individual and was denied. APD claimed that
it does not release additional information
related to “What Not To Do Wednesday”
posts. A subsequent request was met
with a $6,400 fee.
FWIW, materials related to WNTDW
is not a valid exemption under Alaska’s
public records law.
By the end of February 2021, the APD
decided to do away with the series.
“I think if you have an engagement
strategy that ultimately creates more
concern than it does benefit, then it’s
no longer useful,” Chief Doll later said.
It’s not clear if APD is also applying this
logic to its records process.
DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO AWARD:
TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL
KEN PAXTON
Texas law requires a unique detour to
deny or redact responsive records,
directing agencies to go through the
Attorney General for permission to leave
anything out. It’s bad news for transparency if that office circumvents proper
protocol when handling its own records
requests; it’s even worse if those records
involve a government official—current
Texas AG Ken Paxton—and activities
targeted at overthrowing the democratic
process.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Paxton (who is currently up for reelection, facing multiple
charges for securities fraud, and was
reportedly the subject of a 2020 FBI
investigation) and his wife were in
Washington, D.C. to speak at a rally in
support of former President Donald
Trump, which was followed by the infamous invasion of the Capitol by Trump
supporters. Curious about Paxton’s part
in that historic event, a coalition of Texas
newspapers submitted a request under
the state’s public records law for the text
messages and emails Paxton sent that
day in D.C.
Paxton’s office declined to release the
records. It may not have even looked for
them. The newspapers found that the AG
doesn’t seem to have its own policy for
searching for responsive documents on
personal devices, which would certainly
be subject to public records law, even if
the device is privately owned.
The Travis County District Attorney
subsequently determined that Paxton’s
office had indeed violated the Texas
open records law. Paxton maintains that
no wrongdoing occurred and, as of late
February, hadn’t responded to a letter
sent by the DA threatening a lawsuit if
the situation is not remedied ASAP.
“When the public official responsible
for enforcing public records laws violates
those laws himself,” Bill Aleshire, an
Austin lawyer, told the Austin American-
Statesman, “it puts a dagger in the heart
of transparency at every level in Texas.”
THE REMEDIAL EDUCATION
AWARD: FAIRFAX COUNTY
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Once a FOIA is released, the First
Amendment generally grants broad
leeway to the requester to do what they
will with the materials. It’s the agency’s
job to properly review, redact and release
records in a timely manner. But after
Callie Oettinger and Debra Tisler dug
into a series of student privacy breaches
by Fairfax County Public Schools, the
school decided the quickest way to fix
the problem was to hide the evidence.
Last September, the pair received a
series of letters from the school system
and a high-priced law firm demanding
the removal of the documents from the
web and they return or destroy the
documents.
The impulse to try to silence the messenger is a common one: A few years
ago Foilies partner MuckRock was on
the receiving end of a similar demand in
Seattle. While the tactics don’t pass constitutional muster, they work well enough
to create headaches and uncertainty for
requesters that often find themselves
thrust into a legal battle they weren’t
looking to fight. In fact, in this case, after
the duo showed up for the initial hearing,
a judge ordered a temporary restraining
order barring the further publication of
documents. This was despite the fact
that they had actually removed all the
personally identifiable data from the versions of the documents they posted.
Fortunately, soon after the prior
restraint, the requesters received pro
bono legal assistance from Timothy
Sandefur of the Goldwater Institute and
Ketan Bhirud of Troutman Pepper. In
November—after two months of legal
wrangling, negative press, and legal
bills for the school—the court found the
school’s arguments “simply not relevant”
and “almost frivolous,” as the Goldwater
Institute noted.