The Range

Archives RSS

Friday, February 25, 2022

Politics

GOP Senate Candidates Can't Seem To Spell Tucson Correctly

Posted By on Fri, Feb 25, 2022 at 11:02 AM

Why are Republican Senate candidates having such a hard time spelling “Tucson” correctly?

First it was gunfighter cosplayer Jim Lamon, who is seeking to challenge Sen. Mark Kelly in November.

Lamon, who was one of the fake electors who were plotting to overturn the 2020 election, got some ink a few weeks back when he misspelled Tucson as “Tuscon” when announcing he was opening a new office, leading to him getting tweaked on Twitter by Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller.


Lamon fixed his spelling errors and then said it was important to get back to talking about "important issues." Then on Feb. 8, Lamon misspelled Tucson again in a subsequent tweet that was deleted before he could get dragged over the coals again.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2022-02-25_at_10.44.45_am.png

After Lamon’s first misspelling, fellow Republican Senate candidate and Thiel Capital minion Blake Masters gave Lamon a lesson in how to spell Tucson.

So you can guess what’s next: Team Masters showed they needed a proofreader of their own. When filing a state of organization for the race with the FEC, the campaign also misspelled Tucson as “Tuscon.” It’s even more embarrassing for Masters, who grew up in the Old Pueblo.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2022-02-25_at_10.39.11_am.png

The Masters campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Tucson Weekly. Maybe if we’d spelled it Tuscon Weekly, they would have gotten back to us?

Trending

The Daily Agenda: Another Run at Affordable Housing

Previous Post

The Daily Agenda: Another Run at Affordable Housing

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

Feb 24 - Mar 02

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2022 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation