U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva Has COVID Again

Congressman Raul Grijalva announced this morning that he has tested positive for COVID.
“On Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19," Grijalva said in a statement. "I am vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms and remain in good spirits."
Grijalva said he and his staff would test and quarantine under CDC recommendations and notify close contacts.
It's Grijalva's second bout
with the illness after testing positive last summer.
"I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations, booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent. We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge.”