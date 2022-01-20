The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, January 20, 2022

COVID-19 News Politics

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva Has COVID Again

Posted By on Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM

click to enlarge Congressman Raul Grijalva: "I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations, booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent."
Congressman Raul Grijalva: "I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations, booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent."
Congressman Raul Grijalva announced this morning that he has tested positive for COVID.

“On Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19," Grijalva said in a statement. "I am vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms and remain in good spirits."

Grijalva said he and his staff would test and quarantine under CDC recommendations and notify close contacts.

It's Grijalva's second bout with the illness after testing positive last summer.

"I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations, booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent. We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge.”

Trending

Claytoon: Wordle With Manchin

Previous Post

Claytoon: Wordle With Manchin

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

January 20-26

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2022 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation