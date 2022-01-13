Claytoon: Give Us the Ballot

Thursday, January 13, 2022
Clay Jones
Police: Kyrsten Sinema Intentionally Went into a Bathroom To Dodge Activists Filming Her at ASU
Arizona Cannabis Sales Top $1.2 Billion in First 11 Months of 2021
A Handful of People Will Hit it Big with Arizona's "Social Equity" Dispensary Licenses
By Clay Jones
Claytoon: Patriotic Cuddle Bear
Claytoon: Cakes and Coups
Claytoon: Subpoena Propagandist
The Daily Agenda: It's Gonna Be a MAGA Weekend
By Rachel Leingang and Hank Stephenson
By Laura Gómez, Arizona Mirror
The Daily Agenda: Is Open the Best We Can Hope For?
Claytoon: Urine Trouble
Democrats Diss Ducey for Ignoring School Funding Needs, COVID-19 Challenges
By Gloria Gomez, UA Don Bolles Fellow
In Final State of the State Speech, Ducey Touts Plans for Border Security, Water and Taxes
By Jeremy Duda, Arizona Mirror