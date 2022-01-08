click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Gabby Giffords
11 years ago today, a normal Saturday morning in Tucson turned our lives upside down. I was shot in the head. Six of my constituents were killed and 12 more were injured.
My life and my community would never be the same. We were devastated, but we were not broken. The Tucson community came together. We found purpose and hope in each other.
We mourned our friends, neighbors, grandparents, and children: Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy Morris, Judge John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard, Gabe Zimmerman. I will carry their memories with me forever.
My recovery has been tough. I can’t speak or walk the way I used to. But one word after another, I find the hope and the determination to keep going. I have found strength and support in my husband Captain Mark Kelly
, our family, my speech therapist, and my friends.
Today, I will attend memorials. I will hug my fellow survivors and the families who lost their loved ones. I will hold my husband a little closer knowing life can be gone in an instant. Together, we will reflect, remember, and keep working toward a safer country.
[Via Facebook]