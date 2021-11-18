County Administrator Released from Hospital

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 7:14 PM

click to enlarge Courtesy Pima County

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has been released from Banner University Hospital.Pima County posed an update on Huckelberry's health via wife, Maureen Huckelberry, who said that Huckelberry, who turns 72 on Monday, Nov. 22, was on the road to recovery.“Chuck is out of the hospital and is now receiving care and physical and other therapies at a new facility," Maureen Huckelberry said. "His physicians and care team are happy with his progress recovering from his injuries."Huckelberry, who has been county administrator since 1993, had been in the hospital since he was struck by a car on Oct. 23 while cycling downtown. He suffered a severe head injury that including bleeding on the brain.Maureen Huckelberry thanked the staff at Banner University."The care they provided Chuck and the kind and nurturing support they gave to me and my family was extraordinary," she said. "Again, I want to thank everyone for their continued concern for Chuck and his progress. It is deeply touching and meaningful to me, Chuck and our entire family."She also encouraged Pima County residents to consider giving blood in honor of Huckelberry's upcoming birthday.