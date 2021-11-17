Claytoonz: Checks For Myths

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Claytoonz: Hit Steve Bannon One More Time
Court: Higher water charge for public housing is not discriminatory
St. Jude hoards billions while many of its families drain their savings
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Hit Steve Bannon One More Time
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Tomato Tomahto
Claytoonz: Learn To Cry
Claytoonz: Systemic High-Five
Claytoonz: Hit Steve Bannon One More Time
St. Jude hoards billions while many of its families drain their savings
By David Armstrong and Ryan Gabrielson, ProPublica
Claytoonz: Tomato Tomahto
Claytoonz: Learn To Cry
Proposed Arizona congressional map could force incumbents to make tough decisions
By Jeremy Duda, Arizona Mirror
Claytoonz: Gosar Gets A Head