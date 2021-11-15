Claytoonz: Tomato Tomahto

Monday, November 15, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 1:00 AM
U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar over violent video
Proposed Arizona congressional map could force incumbents to make tough decisions
On the rise again: COVID cases jumped by 25% in the last two weeks of October
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Learn To Cry
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Systemic High-Five
Claytoonz: Gosar Gets A Head
Claytoonz: Ted Cruz Vs. Big Bird
Claytoonz: Learn To Cry
Proposed Arizona congressional map could force incumbents to make tough decisions
By Jeremy Duda, Arizona Mirror
Claytoonz: Gosar Gets A Head
American borders reopen to tourists, but remain closed for those seeking asylum
By Laura Gómez, Arizona Mirror
Claytoonz: Ted Cruz Vs. Big Bird
Hobbs: Parents should be ‘partners’ in the education system, not adversaries