Claytoonz: Learn To Cry

Friday, November 12, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 1:00 AM
On the rise again: COVID cases jumped by 25% in the last two weeks of October
Proposed Arizona congressional map could force incumbents to make tough decisions
A letter home from WWI: 'It sure was some scrap'
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Systemic High-Five
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Gosar Gets A Head
Claytoonz: Ted Cruz Vs. Big Bird
Claytoonz: The Rodgers Rate
Proposed Arizona congressional map could force incumbents to make tough decisions
By Jeremy Duda, Arizona Mirror
Claytoonz: Gosar Gets A Head
American borders reopen to tourists, but remain closed for those seeking asylum
By Laura Gómez, Arizona Mirror
Claytoonz: Ted Cruz Vs. Big Bird
Hobbs: Parents should be ‘partners’ in the education system, not adversaries
Claytoonz: The Rodgers Rate