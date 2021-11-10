Claytoonz: Gosar Gets A Head

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM
American borders reopen to tourists, but remain closed for those seeking asylum
Claytoonz: Ted Cruz Vs. Big Bird
Hobbs: Parents should be ‘partners’ in the education system, not adversaries
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Ted Cruz Vs. Big Bird
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: The Rodgers Rate
Claytoonz: Dead Conspiracies
Claytoonz: Fashion Trends for 2022
American borders reopen to tourists, but remain closed for those seeking asylum
By Laura Gómez, Arizona Mirror
Claytoonz: Ted Cruz Vs. Big Bird
Hobbs: Parents should be ‘partners’ in the education system, not adversaries
By Jeremy Duda, Arizona Mirror
Claytoonz: The Rodgers Rate
Nogales businesses hope reopening the border Monday will reverse losses from pandemic
By Miriam Ordoñez, Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Dead Conspiracies