Monday, November 8, 2021

Pima County clinics begin COVID-19 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds

Posted on Mon, Nov 8, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PARKER MICHELS-BOYCE | VIRGINIA MERCURY/STATES NEWSROOM VIA ARIZONA MIRROR
Photo by Parker Michels-Boyce | Virginia Mercury/States Newsroom via Arizona Mirror

The Pima County Health Department began offering Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine shots to children ages 5 through 11 at its East, North and Theresa Lee clinics in Tucson on Nov. 5.

Vaccinations are free. No identification is required, but children receiving the vaccine must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian. Masks must be worn inside the clinics.

Appointments are strongly recommended, but vaccinations can be provided on a walk-in basis. Call the clinics to make appointments.

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway, 520-724-9650

  • Monday, Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 8 a.m. to noon
  • Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

North Clinic: 3550 N. First Ave., 520-724-2880

  • Monday: 8 a.m.-noon
  • Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court, 520-724-7900
Monday, Tuesday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Wednesday: 1-5 p.m.
  • Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

PCHD expects to offer vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds at additional locations, including the Abrams Public Health Center and numerous school sites, starting Monday, Nov. 8. Information on COVID-19 vaccinations for all age groups can be found at pima.gov/covid19vaccine.

