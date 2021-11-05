Pima County expanding distribution of COVID-19 self-tests

Posted on Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge BigStock

The Pima County Health Department is expanding its free distribution of take-home, self-tests for COVID.

After a successful launch that distributed about 1,300 BinaxNOW tests on Oct. 30, the department added three additional Saturday dates to distribute kits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road.

The additional dates will be:

Nov. 6

Nov. 13

Nov. 20

Distribution will be limited to one test kit per person; each kit contains two tests. Tests can be given to individuals of any age. Everyone who receives a test kit will be required to fill out a demographic information form.



These tests are not sufficient for international travel or other organizations that require PCR/NAAT (nucleic acid amplification test) results.

To find free COVID-19 testing centers from Pima County, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.

For more information on the BinaxNOW self-tests, including how to report results and to watch instructional videos in English and Spanish, visit pima.gov/covid19hometest.