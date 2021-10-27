The Range

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

COVID-19 Science

Pima County offering free, take-home COVID tests

Posted on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM

The Pima County Health Department will be giving out free, take-home COVID tests.

The kits will be handed out on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road in the lobby of the Abrams building.

Each box contains two antigen self-tests that deliver results in 15 minutes.

These rapid antigen tests look for COVID-19 antigens, or small pieces of protein, in your respiratory tract. These tests are not sufficient for international travel or other organizations that require PCR/NAAT (nucleic acid amplification test) results.

To find free COVID-19 testing centers from Pima County, go to www.pima.gov/covid19testing.

For more information on the BinaxNOW self-tests, including how to report results and to watch instructional videos in English and Spanish, visit pima.gov/covid19hometest.

