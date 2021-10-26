Pima County offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots

Posted on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge CDC on Unsplash

The Pima County Health Department is now offering all three types of COVID-19 boosters to eligible individuals at its health clinics, vaccination PODs and mobile clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 21 approved the boosters after previously authorizing the Pfizer booster. The CDC is also allowing people to choose which booster they receive.

If you completed two doses of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago, you are eligible for a booster if you are:

If you initially received a J&J shot, boosters of any vaccine type are recommended for those 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

Find a complete list of Pima County health clinics and mobile sites, with days and hours of operation, at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine. The vaccine is free, and no ID is required at County sites.

All three vaccine booster types also are widely available at pharmacies. Check on locations and vaccine type available on the Arizona Department of Health Services webpage and at vaccines.gov.