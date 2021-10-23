The Range

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry Hospitalized After Car-Bike Accident Downtown

Posted By on Sat, Oct 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM

COURTESY PIMA COUNTY
Courtesy Pima County
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after he was struck by a car while riding his bike downtown today, according to a county press release.

County spokesperson Mark Evans said Tucson police were investigating the accident.

Tucson police closed Broadway Boulevard between Scott and Church avenues this morning following the collision.

Huckelberry has been county administrator since 1993.

