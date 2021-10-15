Emerge's 'stuff the bus' events to collect supplies for domestic abuse survivors

Posted on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM

Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse will be collecting supplies for domestic abuse survivors at October events in Pima County.

Donations will be collected from 8 am. to 6 p.m., Oct. 16, at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 29, at the Oro Valley Walmart, 2150 E Tangerine Road.

A virtual Stuff the Bus is also available during October for those who prefer to maintain social distancing but want to support domestic abuse survivors.



Most-needed items include:

Towels

Natural Hair Care Products (leave-in conditioner, hair oil)

Toiletries

Shampoo & Conditioner

Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Soap & Body Wash

Deodorant

Activity Books for Teens

Reusable Water Bottles

Baby Wipes

Diapers (newborn - 6T)

Emerge cannot accept used items. A complete wish list can be found at emergecenter.org