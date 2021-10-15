Emerge's 'stuff the bus' events to collect supplies for domestic abuse survivors

Friday, October 15, 2021
Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse will be collecting supplies for domestic abuse survivors at October events in Pima County.
Donations will be collected from 8 am. to 6 p.m., Oct. 16, at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 29, at the Oro Valley Walmart, 2150 E Tangerine Road.
A virtual Stuff the Bus is also available during October for those who prefer to maintain social distancing but want to support domestic abuse survivors.
Most-needed items include:
Emerge cannot accept used items. A complete wish list can be found at emergecenter.org