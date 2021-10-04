Claytoonz: As Bad as Trump's Best

Monday, October 4, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Mon, Oct 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Audit’ expert Shiva Ayyadurai didn’t understand election procedures, made a number of false signature claims
Claytoonz: Fox Dribble
Tucson Salvage: War survivor and single dad wears his heart on his leg
Previous Post
Next Post
Claytoonz: Fox Dribble
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Spearing Sinema
Claytoonz: Trumpkin For Governor
Claytoonz: Biden Miller Time
Women's Foundation changes name, expands efforts to statewide
City of Tucson's waste collection, shredding events resume Saturday
By Mike Truelsen
Audit’ expert Shiva Ayyadurai didn’t understand election procedures, made a number of false signature claims
By Jeremy Duda, Arizona Mirror
Claytoonz: Fox Dribble
Claytoonz: Spearing Sinema
New law prohibits vehicles blocking sidewalks, punishable by a $250 fine
By Olivia Munson/Cronkite News