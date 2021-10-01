Claytoonz: Spearing Sinema

Friday, October 1, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Fri, Oct 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Tucson Salvage: War survivor and single dad wears his heart on his leg
New law prohibits vehicles blocking sidewalks, punishable by a $250 fine
Danehy: The Alabama Constitution Could Use a Tune Up
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Trumpkin For Governor
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Biden Miller Time
Claytoonz: Gaetz For R. Kelly
Claytoonz: Hypocrisy Ceiling
Chronicling The Origins Of Desert Rock: Get a Taste of "The Whole Enchilada"
By Xavier Omar Otero
New law prohibits vehicles blocking sidewalks, punishable by a $250 fine
By Olivia Munson/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Trumpkin For Governor
Road work to close parts of Saguaro National Park West
By Alexandra Pere
Marana School District rejects extending mask mandate in classrooms
Education advocates file signatures to force vote on Ducey's tax cuts in 2022
By Laura Gómez, Arizona Mirror