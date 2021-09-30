The Range

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Road work to close parts of Saguaro National Park West

Posted By on Thu, Sep 30, 2021 at 4:21 PM

Visitors to Saguaro National Park West will see scenic roads closed from Oct. 4-30 for construction.

Access to Bajada Loop Drive from the Hugh Norris Trail Head to Golden Gate Road will be closed from Oct. 4-15. 

After those improvements, the Bajada Loop and its amenities, such as the Sus Picnic Area, Hugh Norris Trailhead, Valley View Overlook Trail, Bajada Wash Trail and all of Golden Gate Road (Signal Hill, Ez-Kim-In-Zin, Sendero Esperanza) will be closed from Oct. 16-30.

“This will help ensure the safety of the crew working on the one-lane road, as well as any visitor who may not be aware of the closure notice,” Saguaro’s Facility Manager Richard Goepfrich said.

All traffic to these locations will be prohibited, including pedestrians and cyclists. Park officials said heavy machinery in these areas will be dangerous for all traffic. Large construction vehicles will need to use the entire one-lane road for easy transportation.

Visit nps.gov/sagu/planyourvisit/conditions for updates on construction.

Alexandra Pere

