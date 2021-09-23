The Range

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop set for Saturday

Posted on Thu, Sep 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM

El Tour de Tucson will hold the fifth Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday, Sept. 25, and will conclude with an after-party.

The activity, which helps promote the more than 20 nonprofit partners involved in the El Tour event, is the official kickoff for the Banner – University Medicine 38th El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 20.

The Loop de Loop is for 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. and will be held on The Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The after-party will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercado Annex on The Loop, 267 Avendida del Convento, with live music, prize drawings and more.

The band Badlands will play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle tickets will be provided at the event. 

The grand raffle prize for this year’s Loop de Loop is a LeMond Prolog carbon fiber ebike, designed by Greg LeMond and retails for $4,500.

It is a free, easy, casual and fun ride open to individuals of all ages and abilities.  

