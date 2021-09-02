State Lawmaker Randy Friese Ends Campaign for Congress

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM

With a heavy heart, I am announcing the end of my campaign for Congress here in Arizona’s 2nd District. When I moved to Tucson in 2008, it was with a firm commitment to serve and care for our community at our hospital. As the Delta variant surges across our region, it has become an increasing challenge to fulfill my obligations to the hospital, my patients, and the campaign amidst a run for Congress. I’ve always loved medicine and patient care, and I’ve come to the realization that I’m not ready to give that up.



I am deeply grateful to the thousands of people who have believed in me and our mission, and have stepped up to support this campaign. Understand that while this campaign is concluding, I remain fully committed to the values and issues at its heart — combating gun violence, ensuring affordable access to high quality healthcare, protecting our democracy, and, of course, ensuring that AZ-02 remains Democratic. I wholeheartedly encourage those who supported my campaign to do the same.

State Rep. Randy Friese announced today that he's pulling the plug on his congressional campaign.Friese, a physician who helped save the life of Gabby Giffords after she was shot through the head in January 2011, was one of three Democrats seeking to replace retiring Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in Congressional District 2. (The district's lines are being redrawn for next year's election by Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission.)State Sen. Kirsten Engel and state Rep. Daniel Hernandez remain in the Democratic primary. Republican Juan Ciscomani recently announced his plan to run for the seat.Friese's full statement: