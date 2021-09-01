Title Fight In Jeopardy after WBC Champ Tests Positive For Banned Substance

Posted By Austin Counts on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM

Local WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez tested positive for the banned substance Phentermine, putting his first title defense against Robson Conceicao on Sept. 10 at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater in jeopardy.The Nogales-born boxer found out about his positive test result on Monday after recently submitting to a random drug test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA).Valdez’s attorney Patrick English said his client unknowingly took the banned substance while using a certain type of herbal tea, according to a 13-page letter submitted to the WBC, Top Rank, VADA and the Pascua Yaqui Athletic Commission, the governing body in charge of professional and amateur combat sports events on tribal land.English also states in the letter that the stimulant Phentermine—a substance used for obesity and appetite suppression—is not considered a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) unless it’s present in the fighter’s system the day before a contest.Team Valdez, WBC and boxing promotional company Top Rank are set to have a Zoom meeting today to discuss the issue. If the WBC finds Valdez at fault for the positive test result, he could be stripped of his WBC super featherweight title.The Pascua Yaqui Athletic Commission is also set to discuss the matter this week and will ultimately have the final say on whether Valdez vs. Conceicao will still take place at AVA Amphitheater on Sep. 10.