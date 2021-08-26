Pima Animal Care Center offering deals for pet adoption to make room at shelter

Posted By Alexandra Pere on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 1:34 PM

Pima Animal Care Center is looking to pair furry friends with loving humans during a month of “Clear the Shelters” events.

PACC is offering an adoption promotion every week until Sept. 19 to free space at the shelter.

“We are very excited to have this adoption event happening at PACC!” said Monica Dangler, director of Animal Services. “This event couldn’t come at a better time with the shelter being so full.”

Pima’s shelter is filled to the brim with new dogs because of monsoon weather and specific needs for large dogs. The shelter hopes this month of events will incentivize adopters and fosters to help clear space for animals that can’t be adopted right away.

This week, PACC is offering a $0 adoption fee for all animals in the shelter. Additional promotions throughout the month will be announced via social media every Monday.

The shelter is hosting four events in their multi-purpose room this month:

Foster Fair on Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Long Stay Lounge on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Foster Fair Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The main event will be a “Party at PACC” on Sept. 19. Giveaways, prizes, and food trucks are available to attendees.

Take a look at available pets before heading to the shelter at pima.gov/animalcare. You can also find more information about the “Clear the Shelters” event at cleartheshelters.com.

PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, open Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.