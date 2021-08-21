Marana School District Will Require Masks

The Marana Unified School District governing board voted 3-2 at a special meeting Friday to require universal use of masks when indoors on school property and district buses.



The mask requirement starts Monday, Aug. 23, and continues until Sept. 29, when state law banning mask requirements goes into effect. Masks will remain optional outdoors and exemptions would be provided for medical, religious and specific instructional reasons.



The board considered the mask mandate after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner ruled in favor of Phoenix Union High School District, stating the district did not violate state law with its mask mandate, because the law prohibiting schools from mandating masks does not go into effect until Sept 29, 90 days after the legislative session adjourns.

Marana followed the Sunnyside Unified School District, whose board passed the mask requirement on Thursday and several other school districts, including Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Amphitheater and Flowing Wells school districts.

The Marana Unified School District has the second highest number of cases reported since July 20 with 184 cases, an increase of 24 cases since Thursday afternoon, according to data from the Pima County Health Department as of Friday. The Vail School District comes in first with 186 since July 20. The Vail School District does not require masks.

The Vail School District began the school year earlier than other districts in July. Their governing board voted to make masks optional at their June 8 meeting and have not changed that decision. The number of COVID-19 cases has dropped from the peak of 69 cases reported as of Aug 1 to 35 cases reported between Aug 6 and Aug 15.

MUSD governing board member Tom Carlson, who opposed the motion alongside Dan Post, said he was told by Superintendent Dan Streeter that the district's COVID-19 dashboard may be over-reporting their cases by 40%, because they report cases contracted outside of the school environment. He believes this would put them on par with the Amphitheater Unified School District, which has 67 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen has said some school cases are contracted in the community, not in the classroom. The standing order for the health department published on Aug. 17 requires that schools report all positive cases to the department and does not specify where they were contracted. The district has 153 active cases, according to their COVID-19 dashboard updated on Friday. They will be updating the dashboard in about a week, said district spokesperson Alli Benjamin.

Unlike Marana, the Tanque Verde School District governing board voted 4-1 against a motion requiring universal masking when indoors. The district is among a few schools with a low number of cases reported, with 16 cases since July 2 and currently six active cases.

Since July 20, Sahuarita and Continental school districts have reported 42 and fewer than 10 cases respectively; neither district requires masks.

The Tucson Unified School District governing board voted to require masks on Aug. 5, prior to the ruling on mask mandates. The district reported 142 cases since July 20 and, as of Aug 20, has 63 active cases.

Catalina Foothills and Flowing Wells both announced they would implement mask requirements this week, but reported fewer cases since July 20, with 11 and 22 cases respectively as of Aug. 20. They are the only two school districts with a relatively low number of cases that have required masks.

As of Friday, the Sunnyside and Amphitheater school districts reported 92 and 65 cases since July 20.