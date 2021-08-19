Renowned autism speaker heads to Tucson

Posted By Alexandra Pere on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge karelinlestrange, Pixabay

We Rock the Spectrum Tucson is hosting autism activist and award-winning producer Marcus Boyd for a discussion on his experience navigating the world with an autism diagnosis.

We Rock the Spectrum is a gym designed for children with autism and special needs. Owner Destiny Wagner was touched by Marcus Boyd’s story.

“As the mother of a daughter with autism and microcephaly, hearing Marcus’ story allowed me to feel more optimistic about her future than I had allowed myself to feel in a very long time,” Wagner said in a media release. “I am sharing this experience with other parents of children with special needs and adults with special needs in the community.”

Boyd was diagnosed with autism at the age of 10 and was unable to speak until he was 13. However, these difficulties didn’t stop Boyd from winning seven Grammys, becoming an autism advocate and spearheading a new clothing line.

Wagner said Boyd told her he never expected people to want to hear what he had to say or understood how he felt, but he now feels as though his voice is being heard.

This event is free for anyone over 18 with limited space available. Click here to sign up. The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at We Rock the Spectrum, 411 East Grant Road. Don’t forget to bring a mask and socks!