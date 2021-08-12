The Range

Thursday, August 12, 2021

City of Tucson's waste collection, shredding events resume Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM

Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department is bringing back their monthly household hazardous waste collection events, providing an opportunity for residents to drop off their hazardous waste, electronic waste and paper documents for shredding at no charge.

The next event will be from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 14, at Pima College West Campus at 2202 W. Anklam Road.

The events will continue every second Saturday throughout the year at various locations around town:

  • Aug. 14 – Pima West Campus – 2202 W. Anklam Road
  • Sep. 11 – Pima East Campus – 8181 E. Irvington Road
  • Oct. 9 – Pima Downtown Campus – 1255 N. Stone Ave.
  • Nov. 13 – Price Service Center – 4004 S. Park Ave.
  • Dec. 11 – Hi Corbett – 700 S. Randolph Way

Acceptable waste: automotive fluids, engine oil filters, rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries, cleaning products, drain openers, cooking oil, fluorescent lamps and bulbs, wet paint products, solvents, hobby chemicals, pesticides, lawn products, pool chemicals, propane cylinders, computer equipment, printer cartridges, and other items labeled as acid, flammable, caustic, poison, caution, toxic or danger.

The City asks you NOT to bring business or commercial waste, commercial gas cylinders, explosives, ammunition, infectious or radioactive waste, dried paint, alkaline batteries, televisions, or medical waste such as syringes or old medications.

