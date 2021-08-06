Unscrewed Comedy Gets Back on Its Feet

Posted By Emily Dieckman on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 4:20 PM

They’ve scrimped, they’ve saved, and they’ve made it through some of the deepest and darkest days of 2020. Now, the comedy troupe at Unscrewed Comedy is faced with a new trial: They need to put on actual pants, because they’re bringing back live, in-person comedy!



There’s no doubt that finding little pockets of fun and laughter is part of what got us through the last terrible year or so. But there’s nothing quite like a roaringly funny, family-friendly live comedy show. That’s part of what makes these nights full of improvised delight such a special, magical treat.

They’ve got all of their house teams on deck: Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed, FromtheTop, Comic Chaos, and Big Daddies. Plus, special guest stars Ken Carr and Aaron Maus (host of the Computer Doctor Show)!

Do some stretching before you come, because you’ll likely be laughing so hard you’ll work out muscles you didn’t know you had. And get ready to make suggestions, because audience members get to participate and help shape the show.

Be sure to also keep an eye out for the other shows of the month, featuring plenty of special guest stars and funny stuff. If you’ve decided it’s finally time you learn how to be funny yourself, then check out the live, in-person classes they’re also beginning to offer this month!

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month. (And psssst, on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28, they’ll also be doing an UNCENSORED show at 9 p.m.) Tickets are just $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Get ‘em at unscrewedtheater.org.