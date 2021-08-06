Public invited to pay respects to EMT killed in the line of duty

Posted on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 11:49 AM

Jacob Dindinger, an EMT who was fatally shot while answering a call last month, will be laid to rest Monday.

Dindinger was one of two people killed during a July 18 shooting spree. He had been on the job for four months. He died on July 29.

The public is invited to pay their respects along the memorial procession route beginning at about 10:20 a.m. at Adair Funeral Home, 8090 N. Northern Ave. in Oro Valley. A memorial service will take place at Casas Church at 11 a.m., immediately after the procession.

Procession route: