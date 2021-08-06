The Range

Friday, August 6, 2021

Public invited to pay respects to EMT killed in the line of duty

Posted on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 11:49 AM

Jacob Dindinger, an EMT who was fatally shot while answering a call last month, will be laid to rest Monday.

Dindinger was one of two people killed during a July 18 shooting spree. He had been on the job for four months. He died on July 29.

The public is invited to pay their respects along the memorial procession route beginning at about 10:20 a.m. at Adair Funeral Home, 8090 N. Northern Ave. in Oro Valley. A memorial service will take place at Casas Church at 11 a.m., immediately after the procession.

Procession route:

  • Start on Northern Ave., heading south.
  • Turn Right onto W. Magee Rd
  • Continue West past N. La Canada Blvd
  • Turn right onto W. Old Magee Rd.
  • Turn right onto N. La Cholla Blvd
  • Continue north past W. Overton Rd
  • Continue north past W. Lambert Ln
  • Turn left onto Cross Rd and arrive at Casas Church, 10801 N. La Canada Blvd.

Expanded Silver Alert system helps those with developmental disabilities

