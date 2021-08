Posted By Jim Nintzel on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 3:39 PM

FC Tucson wants to help out teachers this weekend, so the local soccer team is donating a portion of ticket revenue to the Marana Unified School District, Faith Christian Academy and the International School of Tucson.When you buy a $15 ticket to Saturday's game against North Texas SC, you can direct $5 to any of those schools—or you can even pick a school of your choice.

“We felt like it was important to honor teachers after a year and half of tumultuous times,” said Amanda Powers, president of FC Tucson. “We’re excited to provide a safe and fun way to regather and share in the joy of the beautiful game. We hope Saturday’s match is a victory for teachers, for schools, for students, and for our guys on the pitch.”

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium. You can purchase tickets at FCTucson.com/Tickets