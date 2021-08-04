The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 8/4/21

Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM
The desert is green and blooming like never before...the following 10 or so photos were all taken behind Gates Pass in the midst of the bloom.
