City Council Primary: Kozachik Wins Ward 6 Race, Dahl Wins in Ward 3

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Councilman Steve Kozachik survived a primary challenge in Ward 6.

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik was out way ahead of two primary challengers in midtown Ward 6 as election results were released this evening, while Kevin Dahl was leading the race for an open seat in north-central Ward 3.Kozachik had more than 57 percent of the vote, while Miranda Schubert had 27 percent and Andres Portela had 15 percent in the Democratic primary.In Ward 3, Dahl had 60 percent of the vote, while Juan Padres had 40 percent.There's no incumbent in the Ward 3 race as Councilman Paul Durham stepped down earlier this year and Karin Uhlich, who was appointed to replace Durham, did not run for the seat.Kozachik will face independent candidate Val Romero in the November general as he seeks a fourth term. Dahl is set to face independent candidate Lucy LiBosha in November.