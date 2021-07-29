Pima County warns public to stay away from landslide area in Tucson Mountain Park

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM

Pima County officials are warning the public not to approach the site of a recent landslide in Tucson Mountain Park.

The landslide, which knocked down or destroyed numerous saguaro cacti, happened at about noon Sunday on the southeast side of Golden Gate Mountain. The area is not close to any roads or trails in the park.

“We’re asking that everybody keep a safe distance from the area,” said Karen Simms, division manager for Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation. “The ground is currently very unstable, and it’s going to take some time before it naturally heals.”