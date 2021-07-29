The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Crime & Public Safety Outdoors

Pima County warns public to stay away from landslide area in Tucson Mountain Park

Posted By on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM

Pima County officials are warning the public not to approach the site of a recent landslide in Tucson Mountain Park.

The landslide, which knocked down or destroyed numerous saguaro cacti, happened at about noon Sunday on the southeast side of Golden Gate Mountain. The area is not close to any roads or trails in the park.

“We’re asking that everybody keep a safe distance from the area,” said Karen Simms, division manager for Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation. “The ground is currently very unstable, and it’s going to take some time before it naturally heals.”

Trending

‘We had to keep going’: After COVID setbacks, Navajo police chief looks forward
Tucson Salvage: A house is not a home
Six-Pack Councilman: Steve Kozachik faces two challengers as he seeks a fourth term
Danehy: The prophets of Hollywood sure knew what was on the horizon
Claytoonz: Viva Le Losers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

‘We had to keep going’: After COVID setbacks, Navajo police chief looks forward

Previous Post

‘We had to keep going’: After COVID setbacks, Navajo police chief looks forward

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

Jul 29 - Aug 04

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation