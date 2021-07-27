The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday, 7/27/21

Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 1:00 AM
It's Here! Round 2 of Voting in Best of Tucson®: Legends of the West!
“Don’t you work with old people?” Many elder-care workers still refuse to get COVID-19 vaccine
Claytoonz: Republican Confessions
Previous Post
Next Post
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 7/26/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday, 7/25/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday, 7/24/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 7/23/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 7/26/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday, 7/25/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday, 7/24/21
UPDATE: Storms, flooding wreak havoc across Pima County
By Mike Truelsen
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 7/23/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday, 7/22/21