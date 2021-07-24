The Daily Saguaro, Saturday, 7/24/21

Saturday, July 24, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Sat, Jul 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM
It's Here! Round 2 of Voting in Best of Tucson®: Legends of the West!
UPDATE: Storms, flooding wreak havoc across Pima County
Best of Tucson®: Legends of the West - Round 2 Voting Is Here!
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 7/23/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 7/21/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday, 7/22/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 7/20/21
UPDATE: Storms, flooding wreak havoc across Pima County
By Mike Truelsen
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 7/23/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday, 7/22/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 7/21/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 7/20/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 7/19/21